Mike Missanelli Returns to 97.5 The Fanatic

Longtime sports radio host Mike Missanelli is returning to terrestrial radio airwaves. Missanelli will be returning to his former home at 97.5 The Fanatic on Monday, August 12. He will anchor the 10 am to 2 pm midday slot with Bill Colarulo, the station announced on Friday morning

The official announcement comes after nearly six months of speculation about Mikey Miss’s potential return to the station after he was unceremoniously canned in May 2022. 

Crossing Broad first reported of a probable Mikey Miss return earlier in the year. For his part, Missanelli took to his BetRivers podcast –aptly named “The Mike Missanelli Podcast”– and confirmed the “Radio Wars” report as accurate. He further elaborated that an offer was made but it was not to his liking. Thus began the dance that ultimately led to Missanelli’s return to The Fanatic. 

His return comes at a tumultuous time for the station. Beasley Media Group, the parent company of The Fanatic, has made many changes to their brand portfolio over recent months including many changes to “Philly’s first FM sports station” including the departures of Hunter Brody, Jamie Lynch, and Jen Scordo. The popular “Brodes” and Lynch landed on their feet with Brody at SportsRadio 94WIP and Lynch with former 97.5 morning/midday host Anthony Gargano at PHLY sports, respectively. 

The tides of change at The Fanatic continued as recently as this past week when former Sixers beat writer turned radio talker Bob Cooney announced his departure from the station’s midday show after reportedly working without a contract. It was this departure that opened up the prized 10 am to 2 pm time slot for Missanelli. 

Missanelli’s return to the station now gives Beasley a solid three show combo from 6 am to 6 pm with The John Kincade Show in the AM, The Mike Missanelli Show in the midday, and The Best Show Ever? for the evening drive. Philly Sports Tonight with Pat Egan rounds out The Fanatic’s lineup. The station is also the flagship broadcast home for the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers. 

It will be interesting to watch and listen to The Fanatic over the next few months as the station attempts to build a new (old?) identity. While Beasley Media Group certainly dreams of knocking Audacy’s SportsRadio 94WIP from their perch as the top sports station in Philadelphia, it’s just not going to happen. Much like Beasley owned 93.3 WMMR, WIP is a generational station and a ratings juggernaut. In other words, good luck trying to beat them. 

Maybe that’s no longer the goal. Perhaps the suits at Beasley will be happy with simply raking in cash with marketable names like Missanelli and John Kincade. Anyway, the new 97.5 The Fanatic lineup begins in about 10-days. Just in time for the ramp up of the Philadelphia Eagles season (smart).

