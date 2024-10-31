News

MLB Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread of Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
MLB Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread of Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

 

With the 2024 MLB World Series in the rear-view mirror, the focus of the baseball world turns to MLB free agency. Headlined by Juan Soto, the upcoming free agent class is expected to be one of the hottest in recent memory. The Phillies are expected to be major players in free agency as they attempt to recover from another MLB Postseason ouster.

Here’s all of the latest MLB free agency rumors pertaining to the Philadelphia Phillies in one place! Welcome to the Phillies free agency rumors running thread.

Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread

October 30- Exclusive negotiation window opens for MLB free agency

October 29- Phillies expected to “strongly pursue” Juan Soto

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
