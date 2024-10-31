MLB Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread of Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a solo home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With the 2024 MLB World Series in the rear-view mirror, the focus of the baseball world turns to MLB free agency. Headlined by Juan Soto, the upcoming free agent class is expected to be one of the hottest in recent memory. The Phillies are expected to be major players in free agency as they attempt to recover from another MLB Postseason ouster.

Here’s all of the latest MLB free agency rumors pertaining to the Philadelphia Phillies in one place! Welcome to the Phillies free agency rumors running thread.

Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread

October 30- Exclusive negotiation window opens for MLB free agency

October 29- Phillies expected to “strongly pursue” Juan Soto