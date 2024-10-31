MLB Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread of Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors

With the 2024 MLB World Series in the rear-view mirror, the focus of the baseball world turns to MLB free agency. Headlined by Juan Soto, the upcoming free agent class is expected to be one of the hottest in recent memory. The Phillies are expected to be major players in free agency as they attempt to recover from another MLB Postseason ouster.
Here’s all of the latest MLB free agency rumors pertaining to the Philadelphia Phillies in one place! Welcome to the Phillies free agency rumors running thread.
Philadelphia Phillies Free Agency Rumors: A Running Thread
October 30- Exclusive negotiation window opens for MLB free agency
With the #WorldSeries in the rearview mirror, the #Phillies & all #MLB clubs can begin exclusive negotiations with their soon-to-be free agents.
The #HotStove is here!https://t.co/vbMxUpKVWl#RingTheBell #MLBFreeAgency
— Michael “Doc” Lipinski (@MLipinskiSports) October 31, 2024
October 29- Phillies expected to “strongly pursue” Juan Soto
“The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to strongly pursue him to team up with [Scott] Boras client Bryce Harper.” 👀
— @BNightengale on Juan Soto and the Phillies pic.twitter.com/Fs1HiTabhf
— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 29, 2024