A Look at the MLB Offseason Key Dates

With the 2024 World Series in the books, all eyes in the baseball world will turn to the Hot Stove. Massive contracts, big time trades, new Hall of Famers, and multiple award recipients are just a handful of the events that will dominate Major League Baseball’s calendar until Spring Training begins.
Here’s a look at the key dates for the MLB offseason including the GM meetings, Winter Meetings, and more!
2024-25 MLB Offseason Key Dates
- Conclusion of the World Series: Free agents file
- Five Days after the World Series Ends: Free agency opens
- Five Days after the World Series Ends: 60-day injured list reinstatement
- Five Days after the World Series Ends: Contract options deadline
- November 3: Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winners announced
- November 5-7: MLB GM Meetings in San Antonio, TX
- November 11: BBWAA Awards finalists announced
- November 12: Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners announced
- November 14: Hank Aaron Award, Comeback Player of the Year, AL & NL Relievers of the Year Award, All-MLB Awards announced
- November 18: MLB Rookie of the Year Award announced
- November 19-21: MLB Owners Meetings in New York City
- November 19: Qualifying offer deadline
- November 19: Rule 5 protection date
- November 19: AL & NL Manager of Year Awards announced
- November 20: AL & NL Cy Young Awards announced
- November 21: AL & NL MVP Awards announced
- November 22: Non-tender deadline
- December 8-12: MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas
- December 8: The “Classic Era” Committee meeting
- December 10: MLB Draft Lottery
- December 11: Ford Frick Award Winner announced
- December 11: MLB Rule 5 Draft
- January 10: Salary arbitration figure exchange date
- January 15: International signing period opens
- January 21: Professional Baseball Hall of Fame voting results announced
- Around February 14: Pitchers and catchers report
- Around February 19: Full-squad workouts begin
- Around February 21: Cactus and Grapefruit League games begin