MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Acquire Closer Carlos Estevez

Jul 13, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Carlos Estevez #53 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates as he earns his 17th save of the season defeating the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri. 

The deal is the second in as many days for the Phillies, the ballclub acquired outfielder Austin Hays on Friday afternoon from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for reliver Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. The 31-year-old righty is 1-3 with 20 saves, 32 K, a 2.38 ERA, and a 0.79 WHIP in 34-innings this season for the Halos. Estevez is one season removed from an All-Star Game selection. As for Aldegheri and Klassen, the pair ranked No. 23 and No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline‘s organizational Minor League rankings.

Update: The Phillies have made the trade official

