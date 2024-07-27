MLB Trade Deadline: Phillies Acquire Closer Carlos Estevez

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired closer Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri.
Closer Carlos Estevez is headed back to the Phillies in the deal for George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, sources tell ESPN. @Ken_Rosenthal had Estevez first. The best staff in the National League gets even better.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2024
The deal is the second in as many days for the Phillies, the ballclub acquired outfielder Austin Hays on Friday afternoon from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for reliver Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache. The 31-year-old righty is 1-3 with 20 saves, 32 K, a 2.38 ERA, and a 0.79 WHIP in 34-innings this season for the Halos. Estevez is one season removed from an All-Star Game selection. As for Aldegheri and Klassen, the pair ranked No. 23 and No. 28 in the MLB Pipeline‘s organizational Minor League rankings.
Update: The Phillies have made the trade official
The Phillies have acquired RHP Carlos Estévez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for minor league pitchers Sam Aldegheri and George Klassen.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 27, 2024