Mohegan Pennsylvania Expects New Whitney Houston-Themed Slot To Be a Hit

Mohegan Pennsylvania has announced a brand-new addition to its gaming floor: Whitney Houston-themed slots. The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, casino informed PlayPennsylvania last week that it plans to offer Whitney Houston-themed slots for its patrons in the near future.

Mohegan Pennsylvania will launch new International Game Technology’s Whitney Houston-themed slots in September

“Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to soon launch the popular new Whitney Houston Slots,” a spokesperson told the online gambling site. “These new slots are planned to go live by early September.”

Manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT), the slots will feature a state-of-the-art gambling experience for Mohegan Pennsylvania players.

Hard Rock Casino made the slot available earlier this summer in nearby Atlantic City. In June, Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan, also unveiled IGT’s Whitney Houston-themed slot machines to its casino floor.

The slot comes with a progressive jackpot of more than $500,000. Game features include: Hold & Spin bonus, wheel bonus, mini progressive jackpots, and free games.

Houston’s slots will feature classic hits like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “So Emotional.” The slot machines also include clips from her live performances and music videos.

Whitney Houston Slots will showcase chart-topping songs on the new SkyRise cabinet for players

IGT’s slots will be available on the SkyRise™ cabinet, which stands 11 feet tall, at Mohegan Pennsylvania. The cabinet features two 55-inch ultra-high-definition screens paired with cutting-edge sound and lighting.

“IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots offers a dynamic combination of player-favorite mechanics and Whitney Houston’s chart-topping songs on the impressive new SkyRise cabinet, bringing a showpiece to the gaming floor,” said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming.

To enter into the Hold & Spin bonus feature, players must trigger six platinum records, in which additional interfaces are unlocked allowing more records to be added. The player collects all of the money racked up after running out of bonus spins.

Mohegan Pennsylvania offers an array of over 1,500 slot machine games. The casino’s slot games feature the latest technology with denominations from 1 cent to $100.

Available games include the popular Wheel of Fortune, Triple Red Hot 7’s, Monopoly, and Hot Shot Progressives. Mohegan Pennsylvania also offers coinless ticket-in and ticket-out technology on all games.