News

Mohegan Pennsylvania Expects New Whitney Houston-Themed Slot To Be a Hit

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
Mohegan Pennsylvania Expects New Whitney Houston-Themed Slot To Be a Hit

 

Mohegan Pennsylvania has announced a brand-new addition to its gaming floor: Whitney Houston-themed slots. The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, casino informed PlayPennsylvania last week that it plans to offer Whitney Houston-themed slots for its patrons in the near future.

Mohegan Pennsylvania will launch new International Game Technology’s Whitney Houston-themed slots in September

“Mohegan Pennsylvania is excited to soon launch the popular new Whitney Houston Slots,” a spokesperson told the online gambling site. “These new slots are planned to go live by early September.”

Manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT), the slots will feature a state-of-the-art gambling experience for Mohegan Pennsylvania players.

Hard Rock Casino made the slot available earlier this summer in nearby Atlantic City. In June, Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan, also unveiled IGT’s Whitney Houston-themed slot machines to its casino floor.

The slot comes with a progressive jackpot of more than $500,000. Game features include: Hold & Spin bonus, wheel bonus, mini progressive jackpots, and free games.

Houston’s slots will feature classic hits like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “So Emotional.” The slot machines also include clips from her live performances and music videos.

Whitney Houston Slots will showcase chart-topping songs on the new SkyRise cabinet for players

IGT’s slots will be available on the SkyRise™ cabinet, which stands 11 feet tall, at Mohegan Pennsylvania. The cabinet features two 55-inch ultra-high-definition screens paired with cutting-edge sound and lighting.

“IGT’s Whitney Houston Slots offers a dynamic combination of player-favorite mechanics and Whitney Houston’s chart-topping songs on the impressive new SkyRise cabinet, bringing a showpiece to the gaming floor,” said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming.

To enter into the Hold & Spin bonus feature, players must trigger six platinum records, in which additional interfaces are unlocked allowing more records to be added. The player collects all of the money racked up after running out of bonus spins.

Mohegan Pennsylvania offers an array of over 1,500 slot machine games. The casino’s slot games feature the latest technology with denominations from 1 cent to $100.

Available games include the popular Wheel of Fortune, Triple Red Hot 7’s, Monopoly, and Hot Shot Progressives. Mohegan Pennsylvania also offers coinless ticket-in and ticket-out technology on all games.

Topics  
News
James Foglio photo
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio photo
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To News

News
Pennsylvania Accountant Pleaded Guilty To Embezzling $1.5M For Sports Betting

Pennsylvania Accountant Pleaded Guilty To Embezzling $1.5M For Sports Betting

Author image James Foglio  •  10min
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Three Birds Dealing With Injuries At First Practice After Roster Announcement
Eagles Injury Update: Three Birds Dealing With Injuries At First Practice After Roster Announcement
Author image Paul Bowman  •  17h
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2024 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Begin Building 2024 Practice Squad Following Cutdown Day
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 28 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement
Eagles Roster Cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam Getting IR Placement
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Initial 2024 53-Man Roster Announced
Eagles Roster: Initial 2024 53-Man Roster Announced
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Headed For IR
Eagles Roster Cuts: Ainias Smith Headed For IR
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Eagles
NFL Roster Cuts: Jack Stoll To Be Released By Giants
NFL Roster Cuts: Jack Stoll To Be Released By Giants
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 27 2024
Go to top button