Money stolen from Shohei Ohtani was reportedly linked to Resorts World Casino

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
When Shohei Ohtani entered the MLB, he needed a personnel translator to help him communicate. He used Ippe Mizuhara and the two became very close. Mizuhara worked as his assistant, and translator, and was a good friend of Shohie. That was until Mizuhara was involved in a massive gambling scandal.

Ippe Mizuhara stole $16 million from Ohtani’s bank account to help cover up his massive debt. Now, he is facing bank fraud charges and has around $40.7 million in total debt. Mizuhara would pay his bookie $500,000 payments. He sent money from Ohtani’s bank account to an illegal bookmaking operation in California and Las Vegas. That money would then be deposited into gambling accounts and would later be converted into chips. Those winnings would be cashed out to help pay Mizuhara’s illegal bookies.

Who was Ippe Mizuhara’s illegal bookmaker who let him get into so much debt?

When money was cashed out of the Resort World Casinos, it went to California bookmaker Matthew Bowyer or his associate. Bowyer is 49 and frequently gambles at the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. From June 2023 to October 2023, Bowyer reportedly lost $7.9 million. Bowyer is what is referred to as a “whale” in the casino industry due to the likelihood of placing large wagers frequently. 

Mr. Bowyer’s home was raided on October 5 and he’s been ordered to not enter multiple US casino properties. His associate has not been named and their lawyers refused to give statements on the ongoing case.

Resorts World Casino is ‘cooperating’ with the ongoing investigation

Federal authorities are looking into illegal bookmaking organizations in Southern California. Last August, Resorts World Casino was issued a federal subpoena. The government wants documents related to Resort World Casinos’ anti-money laundering policies. Resorts World Casino says they take the matter very seriously and will continue cooperating with the investigation.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
