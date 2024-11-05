NBA Suspends Joel Embiid for 3 Games After Altercation With Columnist

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to wait a little bit longer before star center Joel Embiid makes his season debut. The NBA announced Tuesday evening they are suspending Embiid for three games following his physical altercation with Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes this past Saturday.

The altercation between Embiid and Hayes came after the Inquirer columnist referenced Embiid’s young son and deceased brother, both of whom are named Arthur, in a recent column. Embiid made his displeasure at his family being invoked by the media known when speaking to reporters on Friday. Hayes showed up to the Sixers’ locker room after Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. A back-and-forth ensued between Embiid and Hayes, eventually resulting in Embiid shoving the columnist.

The league obviously cannot allow a player to put his hands on a reporter. Regardless of the personal context behind the physical altercation, Embiid was going to receive some sort of punishment from the league. The NBA ultimately settled on suspending him for three games.

“While we understand Joel [Embiid] was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter’s column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical,” NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumas said in the league’s press release.

Embiid’s suspension will begin once he is eligible and able to play. He has missed the Sixers’ first six games of the season due to left knee injury management. There were reports earlier Wednesday, via Sam Amick of The Athletic, stating the team hoped Embiid would be able to make his season debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. If the suspension were to begin immediately, Embiid would not be able to make his season debut until Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks.

The Sixers are off to a 1-5 start this season. However, they did recently get nine-time All-Star Paul George back onto the floor after he missed time with a left knee bone bruise. George made his debut on Monday against in the Sixers’ 118-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns. George finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.