New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season

The 2024 NFL season is less than two months away. Players, coaches, and media members are all preparing for the start of another year. Along with them, sports betting operators are getting ready too. According to reports, bet365 Pennsylvania could be available to residents shortly before the start of the 2024 season. Presque Isle Downs & Casino partnered with bet365 to enter the PA sports betting market. Currently, the racetrack and casino operate under the Churchill Down Incorporated umbrella.

How did bet365 end up partnering with a Pennsylvania casino and racetrack?

Churchill Downs powered the Twin Spires sports betting and iGaming apps in Pennsylvania. However, the company stepped away from those betting markets in 2022. Twin Spires’ main focus now is the online horse racing market. In February 2023, bet365 and Presque Isle Downs first applied for an online sports betting and casino license. On June 27, 2024, Pennsylvania’s state licensing board found that bet365’s parent company met the requirements to go live in PA.

Since bet265 debuted in the US in 2019, they’ve made their presence in 10 states total. The first market they entered was in New Jersey. In 2022, they launched in Colorado, followed by Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia in 2023. Finally, Arizona, Indiana, and North Carolina have all debuted in 2024. Barring a setback, bet365 plans to launch fully in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 NFL season. When a new state launches with bet365, they offer a few bonus bets. In North Carolina, there was an offer to wager $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. As part of a second signup offer, NC featured a “first-bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.” These same promotional offers are not guaranteed to be available to new customers when bet365 launches in PA.

Pennsylvania has two NFL teams that their residents can bet on

Of the two teams in Pennsylvania, the more talented team is the Philidelphia Eagles. They’re coming off a disappointing end to their 2023 season. Philly has loaded up this offseason through the draft and free agency. Bet365 has the Eagles at +1600 to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Six teams have better odds to win it all. This season, the Eagles open the 2024 season on the road for a neutral site game vs. the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

Along with the Eagles. Pennsylvania is also home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The black and gold have been as consistent as it gets over the last 15+ years with head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh parted ways with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett this offseason. To replace him, the team added QB Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Two players who are capable of starting for the Steelers. Bet365 has Pittsburgh tied with the Browns and Jaguars for the 17th-best odds to win the Super Bow