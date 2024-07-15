Sports Betting

New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
New Bet365 Pennsylvania App Could Launch Before 2024 NFL Season

The 2024 NFL season is less than two months away. Players, coaches, and media members are all preparing for the start of another year. Along with them, sports betting operators are getting ready too. According to reports, bet365 Pennsylvania could be available to residents shortly before the start of the 2024 season. Presque Isle Downs & Casino partnered with bet365 to enter the PA sports betting market. Currently, the racetrack and casino operate under the Churchill Down Incorporated umbrella.

How did bet365 end up partnering with a Pennsylvania casino and racetrack?

Churchill Downs powered the Twin Spires sports betting and iGaming apps in Pennsylvania. However, the company stepped away from those betting markets in 2022. Twin Spires’ main focus now is the online horse racing market. In February 2023, bet365 and Presque Isle Downs first applied for an online sports betting and casino license. On June 27, 2024, Pennsylvania’s state licensing board found that bet365’s parent company met the requirements to go live in PA. 

Since bet265 debuted in the US in 2019, they’ve made their presence in 10 states total. The first market they entered was in New Jersey. In 2022, they launched in Colorado, followed by Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, and Virginia in 2023. Finally, Arizona, Indiana, and North Carolina have all debuted in 2024. Barring a setback, bet365 plans to launch fully in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 NFL season. When a new state launches with bet365, they offer a few bonus bets. In North Carolina, there was an offer to wager $5 and get $200 in bonus bets. As part of a second signup offer, NC featured a “first-bet safety net of up to $1,000 in bonus bets.” These same promotional offers are not guaranteed to be available to new customers when bet365 launches in PA.

Pennsylvania has two NFL teams that their residents can bet on

Of the two teams in Pennsylvania, the more talented team is the Philidelphia Eagles. They’re coming off a disappointing end to their 2023 season. Philly has loaded up this offseason through the draft and free agency. Bet365 has the Eagles at +1600 to win the Super Bowl in 2024. Six teams have better odds to win it all. This season, the Eagles open the 2024 season on the road for a neutral site game vs. the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. 

Along with the Eagles. Pennsylvania is also home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The black and gold have been as consistent as it gets over the last 15+ years with head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh parted ways with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett this offseason. To replace him, the team added QB Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Two players who are capable of starting for the Steelers. Bet365 has Pittsburgh tied with the Browns and Jaguars for the 17th-best odds to win the Super Bow

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

Sports Betting
The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels

The NCLGS is giving bettors a chance to voice their opinion at summer sports betting panels

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Pennsylvania sports betting regulators fined casinos for accepting wagers over the phone
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Sports Betting
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Bragg Gaming Partners With BetMGM To Bring Online Casino Games To Pennsylvania
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 27 2024
News
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Parx Casino Construction Stalls As Hotel Awaits PA Skill Games Ruling
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 26 2024
Sports Betting
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 25 2024
Uncategorized
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 21 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 20 2024
Go to top button