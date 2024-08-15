New Caesars Palace Slot Game To Launch In Pennsylvania

4ThePlayer, a British game developer, has announced the launch of a new slot game, “Caesars Palace,” in collaboration with Caesars Digital. The exclusive title will be available to Pennsylvania residents at Caesars Palace Online Casino.

“Caesars Palace” slot game marks the first custom slot launch between 4ThePlayer and Caesars Digital

The launch of “Caesars Palace” marks the first custom slot launch between 4ThePlayer and Caesars Digital. The slot game is now exclusively live on Caesars Palace Online Casino platforms. Available states include Michigan, New Jersey, Ontario, and soon to be live in Pennsylvania.

This collaboration between Caesars Digital and 4ThePlayer highlights the companies’ commitment to creating unique and immersive gaming experiences that resonate with players across North America.

“We are excited to bring the essence of Las Vegas’s most iconic casino into the digital realm with ‘Caesars Palace.’ This game is not just about the glamor of its namesake but also about delivering exciting entertainment and big win potential,” said Henry McLean, Co-founder and Commercial & Marketing Director at 4ThePlayer.

“With innovative features like the Caesar Rush Bonus coupled with the classic appeal of stacked Wilds, players can experience the thrill of Vegas wherever they are.”

Free spins can be retriggered in Caesars’ slot game

Moreover, the slot game features a wide array of gameplay elements that pay homage to the luxury and excitement of Caesars Palace. The game features Caesar WILDS, which offer players fair payout potential.

Players can enjoy a fun adventure across 40 pay lines. Caesar Rush Free Spins Bonus offers a stacked Caesar WILD sweeps across the reels. This creates “enhanced winning potential on every spin,” according to the press release.

Additionally, free spins can be retriggered, sending the Caesar WILD back to the rightmost reel to start the action all over again. The game also features a Buy Bonus feature for players who wish to fast-forward directly into the action.

Cornejo Rivas, Vice President of Online Gaming at Caesars Digital, added: “The launch of this new slot and the recent upgrade to Caesars Palace Online Casino leans directly into the promise we’ve made to players to bring them an elevated experience they can’t find anywhere else.

“We’re committed to continuously bringing custom games to our online casino platforms that excite our players and engage with their interests.”