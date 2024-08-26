Eagles

NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles could look to bring back an old friend.

Among the first cuts, it was announced that the Rams intend to keep only three running backs and Boston Scott would not be among them.

The move being announced this early likely means it was done intentionally so that he could try to find a place to land/teams could look to acquire him from the Rams before cut downs.

Scott signed with the Rams this offseason but their running back room got more crowded when the team drafted Blake Corum in the third round.

The Eagles could look to bring Scott back, though its difficult to imagine that happening. It’s not likely there are no other teams that will be looking for his services and the Eagles do have three running backs seemingly locked into roster spots (Saquon, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell).

Scott spent the last five and a half seasons with the Birds.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts

Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts: A Running Thread of 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Eagles
Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games
Eagles Roster: 53-Man Roster Projection After Two Preseason Games
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia
Eagles Trade: Jahan Dotson Acquired By Philadelphia
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 22 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Eagles Roster Moves: C.J. Uzomah Out, Jason Poe Back In
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 21 2024
Eagles
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Eagles Roster: Could Britain Covey Be In Line For A Contract Extension?
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 18 2024
Eagles
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Eagles Breakout Candidate: Ben VanSumeren
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 17 2024
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Eagles Injury Update: Tyler Steen Carted Off Field In First Half Of Preseason Game
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 16 2024
Go to top button