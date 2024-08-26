NFL Roster Cuts: Boston Scott To Be Released By Rams

The Eagles could look to bring back an old friend.

Among the first cuts, it was announced that the Rams intend to keep only three running backs and Boston Scott would not be among them.

The move being announced this early likely means it was done intentionally so that he could try to find a place to land/teams could look to acquire him from the Rams before cut downs.

Scott signed with the Rams this offseason but their running back room got more crowded when the team drafted Blake Corum in the third round.

The Eagles could look to bring Scott back, though its difficult to imagine that happening. It’s not likely there are no other teams that will be looking for his services and the Eagles do have three running backs seemingly locked into roster spots (Saquon, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell).

Scott spent the last five and a half seasons with the Birds.