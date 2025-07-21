Eagles

NFL Top 100: Jordan Mailata First Current Eagle To Crack 2025 List

By
Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Published10 hours ago on July 21, 2025

Jordan Mailata, Seahawks Wild Card

The NFL Top 100 has started, but current Eagles have not appeared on the list until July 21.

At 95 was former Eagles DE Josh Sweat, who will play his first season outside Philadelphia next year after cashing in on free agency.

It was much further down the list that the first current Eagle appeared, in the form of Jordan Mailata at number 69, nice:

This is Mailata’s first appearance on a Top 100 list, so although fans in Philadelphia may think he should be higher, it’s a large jump from where he was even just last year in the minds of other NFL players.

Mailata was, of course, a seventh-round pick who hadn’t played football but attended Stoutland University on his way to becoming one of the league’s best. Just last offseason, the Birds front office awarded him a three-year extension, one that has already become a deal in the market with five left tackles and three other right tackles now having higher AAVs.

It extends his awards from the 2024 season, which many consider to have been his best one yet. In addition to being a Super Bowl Champion, Mailata also earned 2nd-Team All-Pro from the Associated Press and 1st-Team All-Pro with Pro Football Focus last year.