Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle

One of the Eagles biggest legends is retiring from the NFL.

The team and quarterback Nick Foles announced that he would be officially retiring from the league and will have a ceremony at the Birds home opener on September 16.

Ending it where it all started. Nick Foles will officially retire from the NFL as an Eagle when he returns to Philly on Monday, September 16 for our home opener vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/dgVvfnv3ua — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2024

Foles was originally a third-round pick of the Eagles in the 2012 NFL Draft (along with Fletcher Cox, who also announced his retirement this offseason) and played his first three seasons in the league with the team.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 following a fantastic year where he threw 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions with the team holding an 8-2 record in the games he played.

The genius Chip Kelly traded the quarterback, along with a fourth-round pick and second-round pick, for Sam Bradford and a fifth-round pick.

Luckily, Howie Roseman was able to recoup capital in the Sam Bradford trade to the Vikings and the Eagles brought him back as a free agent in the 2017 offseason to be their backup.

That’s the move that really paid off, of course, as the Eagles won the Super Bowl with their backup QB blazing the path through the playoffs.

He made some big money as a free agent a few years after that, but struggled with injuries and could not keep the starting role with several teams (though he was a valuable backup and mentor to those that accepted it).

Foles was the Super Bowl LII MVP and famously caught the touchdown pass on the Philly Special.