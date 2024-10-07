NLDS Game 2 Recap: Phillies Win a Wild One on Nick Castellanos’ Walkoff to Even the NLDS

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Through 5-½ innings things continued to look bleak in South Philadelphia. The New York Mets raced out to a dominant 3-0 lead thanks to a 2-run homer from Mark Vientos in the third inning and a solo homer from Pete Alonso in the sixth inning. The Philadelphia Phillies offense continued to stall and Phils pitching had allowed nine runs to New York over the last eight innings going back to Saturday’s Game 1 loss. Frankly, it looked like the ballclub was playing out another deflating loss and staring down a 2-0 deficit with Game 3 looming in Flushing.

Then lightning struck twice and the sellout crowd at Citizens Bank Park was once again at full volume.

Mets’ starter Luis Severino was able to sit down the first two Phillies he faced in the bottom of the fifth, a routine flyout to center field by pinch hitter Kody Clemens and a weak 3-1 ground out by Kyle Schwarber. Severino looked to have the scuffling Trea Turner on the ropes, but Turner turned the tables, ripping a 1-2 single to left field. What follows next will live in Phillies’ postseason lure for generations to come.

Ever the showman, Bryce Harper deposited a 99-MPH 2-2 fastball 431-feet from home plate into the center field batter’s eye to get the Phillies on the board and make it 3-2. Not wanting to be shown up, Nick Castellanos followed with a 425-bullet home run to left center field. Back-to-back magic to tie the ball game, and perhaps more importantly, wake up a stagnant Phillies offense.

And Franzke’s calls on Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos’ back-to-back dingers in the 6th pic.twitter.com/jsJ9IEQiCR — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 7, 2024

It was once again bedlam at Citizens Bank Park, and it finally seemed like momentum was swinging back to the Phillies. But, as the great Lee Corso would say: “not so fast, my friends!”

The Phillies turned to Orion Kerkering to hold down the seventh inning. The 23-year-old looked to be on his way to a shutdown inning, striking out the dangerous Francisco Lindor and Vientos to start the frame. But, as the Mets have all postseason long, they responded and flipped momentum back to the visiting dugout. Brandon Nimmo deposited a 3-1 Kerkering sinker into the right-center seats and just like that New York was back on top, 4-3.

The Phillies had an opportunity to tie the game in their half of the seventh, but Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz was able to “strike out” Kyle Schwaber with the go-ahead run on first base. It looked like Schwarber held up on a 3-2 slider, but third base umpire Edwin Torres didn’t think so. As expected, Diaz made a circus out of the strike out.

Remember kids, the baseball gods are always watching.

Phils’ reliever Carlos Estevez held New York’s 6-7-8 hitters in check, setting the scene for Diaz against the Phillies’ 2-3-4 hitters. After a Turner strikeout, Diaz allowed a walk to Harper and a laser single to Castellanos with Bryson Stott looming. Stott ripped a full-count slider down the right field line for his first triple of the postseason to give the Phillies a 5-4 lead. Diaz’s night was done after 0.2 innings pitched and allowing three runs, all earned. The Mets turned the game over to long man Tylor Megill and one batter later a J.T. Realmuto high hopper to third base allowed Stott to score and giving the Phillies a two-run cushion, 6-4.

Franzke’s call on Bryson Stott’s go-ahead triple in the 8th inning was incredible pic.twitter.com/0sed1vHS8X — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 7, 2024

It looked like things were finally breaking the Phillies way but looks can be deceiving.

Despite being down two-runs, New York once again battled back in the top of the ninth to tie the ball game and cast a hush over a raucous Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia’s sometime closer Matt Strahm was able to strike out New York’s Harrison Bader to start the inning before giving up another 0-2 hit, this time a single to Lindor. Vientos, who already homered earlier in the game, swung at a 3-2 fastball at the letters and drove it into the left-center field seats to tie the ball game, 6-6. Strahm was able to force Nimmo to fly out to left and Jeff Hoffman finished off New York’s rally, striking out Alonso to end the inning. But, as they say, the damage was done.

MARK TIES THIS GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/saXeu9LuAw — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 6, 2024

It looked like the Phillies were going to go quietly in the ninth. New York’s Megill induced a strikeout from Austin Hays for the first out and a weak pop out to third by Schwarber for out number two. Megill allowed back-to-back walks to Turner and Harper, setting the table for Castellanos to once again play hero. And hero he played, Castellanos ripped a 1-2 slider down the left field line to score Turner, sending Citizens Bank Park into another frenzy and, most importantly, tying the 2024 NLDS at one-game apiece.

CASTELLANOS WALKS IT OFF IN GAME 2 SCOTT FRANZKE ON THE CALL pic.twitter.com/tjRN1W2uTD — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 6, 2024

Here’s a look back at National League Division Series Game 2 including box score, plays of the game, player of the game, and more!

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Mets: NLDS Game 2 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E NYM 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 2 6 11 1 PHI 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 1 7 10 1

WP: Hoffman (1-1, 81.00 ERA) | LP: Megill (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

TOG: 3:13 | Attendance: 45,679 (sellout)

NLDS Tied 1-1

Play of the Game

Nick Castellanos walks ’em off!

Just what the doctor ordered pic.twitter.com/MpolvfnfGS — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 7, 2024

Players of the Game

PHI Nick Castellanos: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR (1)

PHI Bryce Harper: 1-for-3, game winning hit, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR (1), 2 BB, 2 K

NYM Mark Vientos: 3-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 HR (2), BB, K

MARK VIENTOS TIES IT FOR THE @METS! THIS GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/GQOx1ruACB — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2024

What’s on Deck?

Both teams will be off on Monday as the 2024 National League Division Series shifts to Queens, New York City for Game 3 and Game 4.