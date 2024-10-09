NLDS Game 3: New York Mets Cruise Past the Phillies to take NLDS Lead

Oct 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea (59) reacts after a double play in the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 2024 Philadelphia Phillies season is on the brink thanks to a listless 7-2 loss to the New York Mets in NLDS Game 3.

New York struck first when Pete Alonso ripped a solo home run to right field off of Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola in the second inning. Two innings later, New York designated hitter Jesse Winker would do the same, extending the Mets lead to 2-0 with his own solo shot. Nola left the game with the bases loaded in the sixth, two runs ended up scoring. Nola’s final pitching line:5 IP, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K. He was okay, but the Phillies needed better than okay.

As for the Mets, starter Sean Manaea rode a wave of emotion –his aunt passed away earlier on Tuesday– and put together the best postseason performance of his career. The 32-year-old went seven innings scattering three hits with one run and six strikeouts. While Manaea was good, the Phillies hitters gave the game away.

Case in point, after walking Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to start the sixth, Bryce Harper hacked at three pitches to strike out. Nick Castellanos followed with an inning ending lineout double-play to second baseman Jose Inglesias. Elsewhere in the Phillies inept lineup, third baseman Alec Bohm returned to the lineup after not starting in NLDS Game 2. Bohm saw a grand total of five pitches in four at-bats. He did have a hit; however Bohm was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the fourth inning.

The Phillies bullpen once again sucked. The “elite unit” of Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado, Jose Ruiz, and Carlos Estevez allowed two inherited runners to score and were tagged for three more runs by the New York offense. The so-called best bullpen in baseball has now allowed 13 runs (12 earned) over the first three games of the National League Division Series.

The ‘pen will likely be tasked with a pseudo bullpen game for NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday. Ranger Suarez will get the nod for the Phillies, but the southpaw hasn’t been the same since the All-Star break. Manager Rob Thomson has already indicated that Game 4 will be an “all hands-on deck” situation as the Phillies look to stave off elimination on Wednesday in Flushing.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Mets: NLDS Game 3 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E PHI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 1 NYM 0 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 x 7 9 0

WP: S. Manaea | LP: A. Nola

TOG: 2:55 | Attendance: 44,093

NYM Lead the Best-of-Five Series 2-1

Play (or Plays) of the Game

Pete Alonso gets the Mets on the board

PUMPKIN PETE 🎃🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/Gq9BaVRi7H — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 8, 2024

Jesse Winker with a no dobuter

TURN AND BURN JESSE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hdR110cMFR — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 8, 2024

Double play ends the Phillies chances in the 6th

THAT’S TWO ✌️ pic.twitter.com/CXOrJm12SQ — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 8, 2024

Piling on…

BIG KNOCK FOR ESTARLING MARTE pic.twitter.com/yQvnqfBr9O — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 8, 2024

OMG 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Or3tBH1WF2 — x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 8, 2024

Player of the Game

NYM SP Sean Manaea: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R. 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Sean Manaea, Wicked 79mph Sweeper. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/gQGKi7bopX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 8, 2024

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies will look to avoid elimination tomorrow evening in Flushing, Queens.