NLDS Game 4: Mets Slam the door on the Phillies Season

The Philadelphia Phillies offense only mustered four hits and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position while the once vaunted bullpen allowed four runs –including a grand slam to Francisco Lindor in the 6th inning– in a season ending 4-1 loss to the New York Mets in NLDS Game 4. With the win, New York will advance to the National League Championship Series against the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series. As for the Phillies, they will head to the golf course until pitchers and catchers report in February.
That’s all for now, the obituary of the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies will be written over the next few days.
Phillies Post Game Report
Phillies vs. Mets: NLDS Game 4 Box Score
WP: D. Peterson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: J, Hoffman (1-2, 40.50 ERA) | SV: Diaz (1)
TOG: 3:15| Attendance: 44,103
Mets win the NLDS 3-1
Play of the Game
SLAMCISCO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/le3temNIK7
— x – New York Mets (@Mets) October 9, 2024
Player of the Game
- NYM SS Francisco Lindor: 2-for-5, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 K
What’s on Deck?
Spring Training in February.