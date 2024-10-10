NLDS Game 4: Mets Slam the door on the Phillies Season

Oct 9, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies with starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) and right fielder Tyrone Taylor (15) and right fielder Starling Marte (6) and catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) and starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) during the sixth inning of game four of the NLDS during the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies offense only mustered four hits and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position while the once vaunted bullpen allowed four runs –including a grand slam to Francisco Lindor in the 6th inning– in a season ending 4-1 loss to the New York Mets in NLDS Game 4. With the win, New York will advance to the National League Championship Series against the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres series. As for the Phillies, they will head to the golf course until pitchers and catchers report in February.

That’s all for now, the obituary of the 2024 Philadelphia Phillies will be written over the next few days.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Mets: NLDS Game 4 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E PHI 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 NYM 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 X 4 8 1

WP: D. Peterson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: J, Hoffman (1-2, 40.50 ERA) | SV: Diaz (1)

TOG: 3:15| Attendance: 44,103

Mets win the NLDS 3-1

Play of the Game

Player of the Game

NYM SS Francisco Lindor: 2-for-5, 1 R, 4 RBI, 2 K

What’s on Deck?

Spring Training in February.