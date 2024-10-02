Phillies

Start Times Announced for NLDS Game 1 and NLDS Game 2

Earlier Wednesday evening, Major League Baseball announced the start times for the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2024 National League Division Series Game 1 and Game 2. Red October will officially commence at 4:08 PM on Saturday, October 5 from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. Sunday’s Game 2 will also begin at 4:08 PM. The Phillies await the winner of the 2024 National League Wild Card Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets. Game 1 will air on Fox Sports and Game 2 will air on FS1. 

