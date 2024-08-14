NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil

NBC Sports has announced Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will serve as the play-by-play announcer and analyst when the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 6. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock except in the Green Bay and Philadelphia markets where it will air on Green Bay’s NBC26 and Philly’s NBC10, respectively.

Eagle and Blackledge serve as the lead announce team for NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night college football broadcast. The well-respected college football voices are no stranger to calling NFL action. The pair was in the booth on two occasions last season for NBC Sports including the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans AFC Wild Card game. The duo will be joined by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

The Packers-Eagles matchup in Brazil will mark the first time an NFL game will be played in Brazil. It will also mark the first time in 50-plus years an NFL game will be played on a Friday night to start the regular season.