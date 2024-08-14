Eagles

NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
NBC Sports Sets Announcers for Packers vs. Eagles Showdown in Brazil

 

NBC Sports has announced Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will serve as the play-by-play announcer and analyst when the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battle in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday, September 6. The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock except in the Green Bay and Philadelphia markets where it will air on Green Bay’s NBC26 and Philly’s NBC10, respectively.

Eagle and Blackledge serve as the lead announce team for NBC’s Big Ten Saturday Night college football broadcast. The well-respected college football voices are no stranger to calling NFL action. The pair was in the booth on two occasions last season for NBC Sports including the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans AFC Wild Card game.  The duo will be joined by sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

The Packers-Eagles matchup in Brazil will mark the first time an NFL game will be played in Brazil. It will also mark the first time in 50-plus years an NFL game will be played on a Friday night to start the regular season.

 

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Facebook Instagram
Michael Lipinski
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Eagles vs. Patriots Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  32min
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 11 2024
Eagles
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 9 2024
Eagles
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 8 2024
Eagles
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
2024-25 Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network Affiliates
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 7 2024
Eagles
NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25
NFL Top 100: Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown Crack Top 25
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 2 2024
Go to top button