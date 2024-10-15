Paul George Injury Scare Proves to be Just That

Whew! That’s the collective sigh of relief coming from Philadelphia 76ers Training Center in Camden, NJ.
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has a bone bruise and no structural damage to his left knee and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, team says. pic.twitter.com/1Jhuuig17X
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2024
Sixers forward Paul George –who left last night’s preseason 104-89 preseason win against the Atlanta Hawks with a hyperextended left knee– has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and no structural damage, according to head coach Nick Nurse.
The nine-time NBA All-Star will be reevaluated again in about a week, according to Nurse. The Sixers open the 2024-25 NBA season next Wednesday against Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center.
George, 34, signed a four-year, $212 million max contract in July with the hope that he would be the missing piece to push the Sixers through the second round of the NBA Playoffs. George has a rather dubious injury history, including missing most of the 2014-2015 season while recovering from a compound fracture of his right tibia-fibula. George had been limited to 56-games or less in four of the previous five seasons until last season’s 76-games played with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Paul George Stats
|Season
|Age
|Tm
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Awards
|2010-11
|20
|IND
|61
|19
|20.7
|2.9
|6.5
|.453
|0.7
|2.3
|.297
|2.3
|4.2
|.537
|.505
|1.3
|1.7
|.762
|0.6
|3.1
|3.7
|1.1
|1.0
|0.4
|1.1
|2.1
|7.8
|2011-12
|21
|IND
|66
|66
|29.7
|4.3
|9.7
|.440
|1.4
|3.5
|.385
|2.9
|6.1
|.472
|.510
|2.2
|2.8
|.802
|0.8
|4.8
|5.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.6
|1.8
|2.9
|12.1
|MIP-13
|2012-13
|22
|IND
|79
|79
|37.6
|6.2
|14.9
|.419
|2.2
|5.9
|.362
|4.1
|8.9
|.457
|.491
|2.8
|3.5
|.807
|1.1
|6.5
|7.6
|4.1
|1.8
|0.6
|2.9
|2.9
|17.4
|DEF2,NBA3,AS,MIP-1,DPOY-8
|2013-14
|23
|IND
|80
|80
|36.2
|7.2
|17.0
|.424
|2.3
|6.3
|.364
|4.9
|10.8
|.458
|.490
|5.0
|5.8
|.864
|0.8
|6.0
|6.8
|3.5
|1.9
|0.3
|2.8
|2.5
|21.7
|MVP-9,DEF1,NBA3,AS,DPOY-7
|2014-15
|24
|IND
|6
|0
|15.2
|3.0
|8.2
|.367
|1.5
|3.7
|.409
|1.5
|4.5
|.333
|.459
|1.3
|1.8
|.727
|0.7
|3.0
|3.7
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|2.0
|1.8
|8.8
|2015-16
|25
|IND
|81
|81
|34.8
|7.5
|17.9
|.418
|2.6
|7.0
|.371
|4.9
|10.9
|.447
|.490
|5.6
|6.5
|.860
|1.0
|6.0
|7.0
|4.1
|1.9
|0.4
|3.3
|2.8
|23.1
|DEF2,NBA3,AS
|2016-17
|26
|IND
|75
|75
|35.9
|8.3
|18.0
|.461
|2.6
|6.6
|.393
|5.7
|11.4
|.501
|.534
|4.5
|5.0
|.898
|0.8
|5.8
|6.6
|3.3
|1.6
|0.4
|2.9
|2.7
|23.7
|AS
|2017-18
|27
|OKC
|79
|79
|36.6
|7.3
|17.0
|.430
|3.1
|7.7
|.401
|4.2
|9.3
|.454
|.521
|4.3
|5.2
|.822
|0.9
|4.7
|5.7
|3.3
|2.0
|0.5
|2.7
|2.9
|21.9
|NBA3,AS,DPOY-4
|2018-19
|28
|OKC
|77
|77
|36.9
|9.2
|21.0
|.438
|3.8
|9.8
|.386
|5.4
|11.1
|.484
|.529
|5.9
|7.0
|.839
|1.4
|6.8
|8.2
|4.1
|2.2
|0.4
|2.7
|2.8
|28.0
|MVP-3,NBA1,DEF1,AS,DPOY-3,MIP-11
|2019-20
|29
|LAC
|48
|48
|29.6
|7.1
|16.3
|.439
|3.3
|7.9
|.412
|3.9
|8.4
|.464
|.539
|4.0
|4.5
|.876
|0.5
|5.2
|5.7
|3.9
|1.4
|0.4
|2.6
|2.4
|21.5
|2020-21
|30
|LAC
|54
|54
|33.7
|8.2
|17.6
|.467
|3.2
|7.7
|.411
|5.1
|9.9
|.510
|.557
|3.7
|4.2
|.868
|0.8
|5.8
|6.6
|5.2
|1.1
|0.4
|3.3
|2.4
|23.3
|NBA3,AS
|2021-22
|31
|LAC
|31
|31
|34.7
|8.6
|20.5
|.421
|2.9
|8.3
|.354
|5.7
|12.2
|.467
|.493
|4.1
|4.8
|.858
|0.4
|6.5
|6.9
|5.7
|2.2
|0.4
|4.1
|2.4
|24.3
|2022-23
|32
|LAC
|56
|56
|34.6
|8.2
|17.9
|.457
|2.8
|7.6
|.371
|5.4
|10.3
|.521
|.536
|4.6
|5.3
|.871
|0.8
|5.3
|6.1
|5.1
|1.5
|0.4
|3.1
|2.8
|23.8
|AS
|2023-24
|33
|LAC
|74
|74
|33.8
|7.9
|16.7
|.471
|3.3
|7.9
|.413
|4.6
|8.8
|.523
|.569
|3.6
|3.9
|.907
|0.5
|4.7
|5.2
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|2.1
|2.7
|22.6
|AS
|Career
|867
|819
|33.7
|7.1
|16.1
|.440
|2.6
|6.8
|.385
|4.5
|9.4
|.480
|.521
|4.0
|4.7
|.854
|0.8
|5.5
|6.3
|3.7
|1.7
|0.4
|2.7
|2.7
|20.8
|7 seasons
|IND
|448
|400
|32.8
|6.2
|14.3
|.432
|2.0
|5.4
|.370
|4.2
|8.9
|.470
|.502
|3.7
|4.3
|.850
|0.9
|5.4
|6.3
|3.2
|1.7
|0.4
|2.5
|2.7
|18.1
|5 seasons
|LAC
|263
|263
|33.3
|8.0
|17.5
|.455
|3.1
|7.9
|.397
|4.9
|9.7
|.502
|.544
|3.9
|4.5
|.879
|0.6
|5.4
|6.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.4
|2.9
|2.6
|23.0
|2 seasons
|OKC
|156
|156
|36.7
|8.2
|18.9
|.434
|3.4
|8.8
|.392
|4.8
|10.2
|.470
|.525
|5.1
|6.1
|.832
|1.1
|5.8
|6.9
|3.7
|2.1
|0.5
|2.7
|2.9
|25.0