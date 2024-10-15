News

Paul George Injury Scare Proves to be Just That

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Paul George Injury Scare Proves to be Just That Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

 

Whew! That’s the collective sigh of relief coming from Philadelphia 76ers Training Center in Camden, NJ. 

Sixers forward Paul George –who left last night’s preseason 104-89 preseason win against the Atlanta Hawks with a hyperextended left knee– has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and no structural damage, according to head coach Nick Nurse. 

The nine-time NBA All-Star will be reevaluated again in about a week, according to Nurse. The Sixers open the 2024-25 NBA season next Wednesday against Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. 

George, 34, signed a four-year, $212 million max contract in July with the hope that he would be the missing piece to push the Sixers through the second round of the NBA Playoffs. George has a rather dubious injury history, including missing most of the 2014-2015 season while recovering from a compound fracture of his right tibia-fibula. George had been limited to 56-games or less in four of the previous five seasons until last season’s 76-games played with the Los Angeles Clippers. 

Paul George Stats

Per Game Table
Season Age Tm G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Awards
2010-11 20 IND 61 19 20.7 2.9 6.5 .453 0.7 2.3 .297 2.3 4.2 .537 .505 1.3 1.7 .762 0.6 3.1 3.7 1.1 1.0 0.4 1.1 2.1 7.8
2011-12 21 IND 66 66 29.7 4.3 9.7 .440 1.4 3.5 .385 2.9 6.1 .472 .510 2.2 2.8 .802 0.8 4.8 5.6 2.4 1.6 0.6 1.8 2.9 12.1 MIP-13
2012-13 22 IND 79 79 37.6 6.2 14.9 .419 2.2 5.9 .362 4.1 8.9 .457 .491 2.8 3.5 .807 1.1 6.5 7.6 4.1 1.8 0.6 2.9 2.9 17.4 DEF2,NBA3,AS,MIP-1,DPOY-8
2013-14 23 IND 80 80 36.2 7.2 17.0 .424 2.3 6.3 .364 4.9 10.8 .458 .490 5.0 5.8 .864 0.8 6.0 6.8 3.5 1.9 0.3 2.8 2.5 21.7 MVP-9,DEF1,NBA3,AS,DPOY-7
2014-15 24 IND 6 0 15.2 3.0 8.2 .367 1.5 3.7 .409 1.5 4.5 .333 .459 1.3 1.8 .727 0.7 3.0 3.7 1.0 0.8 0.2 2.0 1.8 8.8
2015-16 25 IND 81 81 34.8 7.5 17.9 .418 2.6 7.0 .371 4.9 10.9 .447 .490 5.6 6.5 .860 1.0 6.0 7.0 4.1 1.9 0.4 3.3 2.8 23.1 DEF2,NBA3,AS
2016-17 26 IND 75 75 35.9 8.3 18.0 .461 2.6 6.6 .393 5.7 11.4 .501 .534 4.5 5.0 .898 0.8 5.8 6.6 3.3 1.6 0.4 2.9 2.7 23.7 AS
2017-18 27 OKC 79 79 36.6 7.3 17.0 .430 3.1 7.7 .401 4.2 9.3 .454 .521 4.3 5.2 .822 0.9 4.7 5.7 3.3 2.0 0.5 2.7 2.9 21.9 NBA3,AS,DPOY-4
2018-19 28 OKC 77 77 36.9 9.2 21.0 .438 3.8 9.8 .386 5.4 11.1 .484 .529 5.9 7.0 .839 1.4 6.8 8.2 4.1 2.2 0.4 2.7 2.8 28.0 MVP-3,NBA1,DEF1,AS,DPOY-3,MIP-11
2019-20 29 LAC 48 48 29.6 7.1 16.3 .439 3.3 7.9 .412 3.9 8.4 .464 .539 4.0 4.5 .876 0.5 5.2 5.7 3.9 1.4 0.4 2.6 2.4 21.5
2020-21 30 LAC 54 54 33.7 8.2 17.6 .467 3.2 7.7 .411 5.1 9.9 .510 .557 3.7 4.2 .868 0.8 5.8 6.6 5.2 1.1 0.4 3.3 2.4 23.3 NBA3,AS
2021-22 31 LAC 31 31 34.7 8.6 20.5 .421 2.9 8.3 .354 5.7 12.2 .467 .493 4.1 4.8 .858 0.4 6.5 6.9 5.7 2.2 0.4 4.1 2.4 24.3
2022-23 32 LAC 56 56 34.6 8.2 17.9 .457 2.8 7.6 .371 5.4 10.3 .521 .536 4.6 5.3 .871 0.8 5.3 6.1 5.1 1.5 0.4 3.1 2.8 23.8 AS
2023-24 33 LAC 74 74 33.8 7.9 16.7 .471 3.3 7.9 .413 4.6 8.8 .523 .569 3.6 3.9 .907 0.5 4.7 5.2 3.5 1.5 0.5 2.1 2.7 22.6 AS
Career 867 819 33.7 7.1 16.1 .440 2.6 6.8 .385 4.5 9.4 .480 .521 4.0 4.7 .854 0.8 5.5 6.3 3.7 1.7 0.4 2.7 2.7 20.8
7 seasons IND 448 400 32.8 6.2 14.3 .432 2.0 5.4 .370 4.2 8.9 .470 .502 3.7 4.3 .850 0.9 5.4 6.3 3.2 1.7 0.4 2.5 2.7 18.1
5 seasons LAC 263 263 33.3 8.0 17.5 .455 3.1 7.9 .397 4.9 9.7 .502 .544 3.9 4.5 .879 0.6 5.4 6.0 4.5 1.5 0.4 2.9 2.6 23.0
2 seasons OKC 156 156 36.7 8.2 18.9 .434 3.4 8.8 .392 4.8 10.2 .470 .525 5.1 6.1 .832 1.1 5.8 6.9 3.7 2.1 0.5 2.7 2.9 25.0

 

 

Topics  
News Sixers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski

Related To News

MLB
Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extensions Through 2026, Entire Staff Returning Next Season

Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extensions Through 2026, Entire Staff Returning Next Season

Author image Mike Lipinski  •  7h
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 14 2024
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Win Dogfight Over Browns
Eagles Postgame Report: Eagles Win Dogfight Over Browns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 13 2024
Eagles
CAA Parts Ways with Former Birds D-End Haason Reddick over Holdout
CAA Parts Ways with Former Birds D-End Haason Reddick over Holdout
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2024
News
$5M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows
$5M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows
Author image James Foglio  •  Oct 10 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Linebacker Devin White Released
Eagles Transactions: Linebacker Devin White Released
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 8 2024
MLB
Zolecki: Top Prospect Andrew Painter Headed to the Arizona Fall League
Zolecki: Top Prospect Andrew Painter Headed to the Arizona Fall League
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Oct 7 2024
Go to top button