Sixers

Paul George Leaves Preseason Game Against Hawks Early After Knee Hyperextension

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Facebook
Paul George Leaves Preseason Game Against Hawks Early After Knee Hyperextension Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 104-89 in preseason action on Monday night. The attention of all Sixers fans will not be at the result, but rather the status of one of the team’s star players.

Paul George left the game midway through the second quarter after appearing to injure his left knee. He had played 12 minutes up to that point, recording eight points on 3-of-5 shooting. After George did not come out for the second half, Gina Mizell of The Inquirer reported he was out with a left knee hyperextension.

The injury appeared to occur when George was defending a drive to the basket in the second quarter.

George, a nine-time All-Star, was in the midst of an impressive preseason. He scored 23 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with his 3-point shooting (4 of 9) immediately standing out. The 34-year old quickly showcased the type of impact he could make for the Sixers.

While George is an immensely talented player, one of the concerns when the Sixers signed him this offseason was his injury history. Before playing 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, George had not eclipsed 56 games played since the 2018-19 campaign. This knee injury has a chance to delay George’s regular season Sixers debut. The Sixers’ regular-season opener is a road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 23.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Facebook
Matt Gregan
View All Posts By Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
76ers Notes: Embiid’s Preseason Absence, George Makes 76ers Debut and Other Preseason Observations

76ers Notes: Embiid’s Preseason Absence, George Makes 76ers Debut and Other Preseason Observations

Author image Matt Gregan  •  7h
Sixers
76ers Notes: Embiid Slimming Down, Maxey’s Leadership Growth and Other Training Camp Takeaways
76ers Notes: Embiid Slimming Down, Maxey’s Leadership Growth and Other Training Camp Takeaways
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Oct 7 2024
Phillies
Can Phillies fans defend home field better than Sixers Fans in Playoffs
Can Phillies fans defend home field better than Sixers Fans in Playoffs
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Oct 5 2024
Sixers
Report: 76ers Sign Lester Quinones to 2-Way Contract
Report: 76ers Sign Lester Quinones to 2-Way Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Sep 25 2024
News
Joel Embiid Signs 3-Year Max Contract Extension with 76ers
Joel Embiid Signs 3-Year Max Contract Extension with 76ers
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Sep 20 2024
Sixers
76 Place a Go?! City of Philadelphia Backs Plan for Center City Arena
76 Place a Go?! City of Philadelphia Backs Plan for Center City Arena
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  Sep 19 2024
Sixers
Report: 76ers Sign French Olympic Standout Guerschon Yabusele to 1-Year Contract
Report: 76ers Sign French Olympic Standout Guerschon Yabusele to 1-Year Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Aug 18 2024
Go to top button