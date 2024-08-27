Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032

Big news from the Penn State Board of Trustees on Monday.

It was announced that they would be extending Pat Kraft’s contract until 2032.

BREAKING: Penn State’s Board of Trustees have agreed to extend the contract of athletic director Pat Kraft through 2032. — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) August 26, 2024

Kraft was an almost universally praised hire when the University plucked him away from Boston College.

The deal will make Kraft $2.26 million per year.

It also include incentives for student-athletes meeting academic goals and for teams performing well.

University President Neeli Bendapudi made a statement that, “Pat is an extraordinary leader who brings valuable insight and strategic direction to Athletics and the University, with a focus on both athletic and academic success for Penn State’s more than 800 student-athletes”.

Of course, teams performing better after his arrival is a positive sign in itself, but money talks at all Division I schools and Kraft has done a great job at securing funding.

Additional areas of focus for Kraft have been nutrition and mental wellbeing services being made more available to student-athletes.