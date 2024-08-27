College Football

Penn State Athletics: Board Extends Athletic Director Pat Kraft Through 2032

Big news from the Penn State Board of Trustees on Monday.

It was announced that they would be extending Pat Kraft’s contract until 2032.

Kraft was an almost universally praised hire when the University plucked him away from Boston College.

The deal will make Kraft $2.26 million per year.

It also include incentives for student-athletes meeting academic goals and for teams performing well.

University President Neeli Bendapudi made a statement that, “Pat is an extraordinary leader who brings valuable insight and strategic direction to Athletics and the University, with a focus on both athletic and academic success for Penn State’s more than 800 student-athletes”.

Of course, teams performing better after his arrival is a positive sign in itself, but money talks at all Division I schools and Kraft has done a great job at securing funding.

Additional areas of focus for Kraft have been nutrition and mental wellbeing services being made more available to student-athletes.

Topics  
College Basketball College Football News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman
