Penn State Basketball: Forward Mason Blackwood Commits To Nittany Lions

Mike Rhoads is not slacking on the recruiting trail.

The Nittany Lions 2024 recruiting class (Rhoads’ first) included the programs second and fifth-highest rated prospects ever in Miles Goodman and Hudson Ward in addition to Dominick Stewart and Jahvin Carter, who the program thinks were under rated by the industry.

The 2025 class hadn’t gotten their first recruit until this past June, but they added another commitment before their first game on Wednesday when they secured the word of Mason Blackwood.

The four-star forward is the fourth-best player out of New Hampshire in this cycle and is a top-150 player by at least half of the recruit rankings through the industry.

His decision came down to Rutgers, who got the second and third overall recruits in the last cycle, and Penn State with the Blue and White winning out.

The 6-7 forward joins Malvern’s Justin Houser (C) in the recruiting class. Houser is currently listed by 247 as the program’s 22nd-highest recruit ever while Blackwood would currently slot in at number 10 in that ranking.

Rhoades and company will continue to hit the recruiting trail as they figure to have four spots open next year from seniors graduating.