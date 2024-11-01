Penn State Basketball: Kayden Mingo Becomes Highest-Rated Commitment In Program History

The 2024-25 season is upcoming, but Mike Rhoades is continuing on the recruiting trail.

On Friday, following Halloween, Rhoades and the Nittany Lions secured the programs highest-rated commitment ever in the form of guard Kayden Mingo.

Mingo is ranked in the top 50 prospects nationally and comes from Long Island Lutheran in New York.

NEWS: Top-50 recruit Kayden Mingo tells @On3Recruits he’s committed to Penn State, becoming the program’s highest ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era. The 6-1 four-star combo guard chose the Nittany Lions over Wake Forest, but also considered Georgia and Virginia Tech.… pic.twitter.com/ejdiYXB02M — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) November 1, 2024



The 2025 class now stands at three with Mingo joining Mason Blackwood (forward, NH, another of the programs highest-rated additions ever) and Justin Houser (center, PA).

Mingo chose Penn State over Wake Forrest with additional offers from Georgia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and others.

Should all players in this years’ class stay committed to Penn State, Rhoades will have secured commitments from the programs top overall commitment as well as it’s third-best overall (Miles Goodman), sixth-best (Hudson Ward), 11th-best (Mason Blackwood) and 24th-best (Justin Houser).