Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Flip Commitment From Top PA Prospect Andrew Olesh

The Penn State staff had a busy signing day.

26 players signed with the team during the early signing period – and if you watched their live broadcast of signing day, you may have noticed that a 27th spot was placed on the board in the background after they were done. That fact was never brought up or discussed on the broadcast.

Well, it turns out the 27th recruit was TE Andrew Olesh.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 TE Andrew Olesh has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 215 TE had been Committed to the Wolverines since July “Let’s bring home a National Championship to Penn State! The best in PA stay in PA 🦁”… pic.twitter.com/yB5F1NxLMl — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 6, 2024

Olesh had been committed to Michigan since July, but had backed out of that and was considering Oregon and Penn State, as well. He had announced he would not be announcing until Friday at an event at his school.

He announced then that he had signed to Penn State, including the mantra “The best in PA stay in PA”.

The Southern Lehigh tight end is the top ranked player in PA for the 2025 cycle, giving Penn State the state’s top recruit four years running. Once a concern for how poorly they seemed to be doing in the state early on, the Nittany Lions have now managed to flip both Olesh and previously flipped Cam Smith out of Philadelphia.

Their in-state recruiting for the cycle may not be over, either, as edge rusher Zahir Mathis out of Philadelphia had been committed to Ohio State since January but recently decommitted among a strong push from Penn State. He announced he will not be signing in the early window, meaning he’s likely to sign in February as the Nittany Lions look to get another top-five player to stay in-state.

Penn State’s recruiting class is a top-15 class nationally once again.