Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Continue Roll With Malachi Goodman Commitment

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Image via Goodman's Instagram account

The Penn State staff has secured their second commitment in as many days.

After flipping a four-star athlete from Virginia Tech Monday, Penn State picked up its second commitment in just the first week of the season following a dominant win over West Virginia.

NJ offensive lineman Malachi Goodman announced his commitment on Tuesday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Goodman is a composite top-150 player and top-3 player in New Jersey at a premium position.

He is Penn State’s 25th commit to the class of 2025 and their third offensive lineman.

