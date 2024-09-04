Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Continue Roll With Malachi Goodman Commitment

The Penn State staff has secured their second commitment in as many days.
After flipping a four-star athlete from Virginia Tech Monday, Penn State picked up its second commitment in just the first week of the season following a dominant win over West Virginia.
NJ offensive lineman Malachi Goodman announced his commitment on Tuesday night.
View this post on Instagram
Goodman is a composite top-150 player and top-3 player in New Jersey at a premium position.
He is Penn State’s 25th commit to the class of 2025 and their third offensive lineman.