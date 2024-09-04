Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Continue Roll With Malachi Goodman Commitment

The Penn State staff has secured their second commitment in as many days.

After flipping a four-star athlete from Virginia Tech Monday, Penn State picked up its second commitment in just the first week of the season following a dominant win over West Virginia.

NJ offensive lineman Malachi Goodman announced his commitment on Tuesday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Goodman is a composite top-150 player and top-3 player in New Jersey at a premium position.

He is Penn State’s 25th commit to the class of 2025 and their third offensive lineman.