Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Flip WR Matthew Outten From Virginia Tech

It was just under a month ago that the Penn State football 2025 recruiting class got a boost from flipping former Duke commit Cam Smith.

The Philadelphia native linebacker became once of the class’s top-rated players upon his flip.

The make-up of the 2025 class was also under some scrutiny for how many players that Penn State was seemingly in on they ended up not getting.

Smith’s flip not only helped the in-state recruiting, but against that narrative. The coaches are continuing against that narrative with another flip.

On Monday, after Penn State beatdown West Virginia in a hostile environment that many national media members were picking them to lose at, the staff received a commitment from four-star receiver Matthew Outten.



Outten had been committed to his home state Virginia Tech and former Penn State DC Brent Pry.

It probably didn’t help that Virginia Tech just lost to Vanderbilt in their first game, either.

A composite four-star and top-10 player in Virginia, Outten is listed as an athlete but expected to play wide receiver at the next level (he plays defensive back and receiver in high school).

Penn State was in on Outten for his entire recruitment with Maryland and Syracuse seemingly being his other finalists alongside VT and PSU.

Outten adds another of the top-rated players to the 2025 class, which currently stands at 24 commits.

247 rates it as the 14th overall recruiting class, which would be fourth in the B1G behind Ohio State, Oregon and Michigan.