Pennsylvania Casinos Will Not Get ESPN Bet Rebrand

Although PENN Entertainment announced during its Q2 2024 earnings call the rebrand of eight retail sportsbooks to ESPN BET, none of them are at the four Hollywood properties in the company’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has four PENN Entertainment properties

Pennsylvania is one of PENN’s largest markets with four properties in the state: Penn National Race Course, The Meadows, Morgantown, and York. Louisiana is the only state that has five PENN casinos.

A few of the properties in the Bayou State are rebranding their retail casinos to feature the ESPN BET brand, along with the following: Hollywood Columbus (OH), Hollywood Kansas Speedway (KS), Hollywood Perryville (MD), Hollywood Toledo (OH), L’Auberge Baton Rouge (LA), L’Auberge Lake Charles (LA), Margaritaville Bossier City (LA), and Plainridge Park Casino (MA).

The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” are subject to all regulatory approvals.

According to an earnings presentation, the rebrand is expected to be completed this month for Hollywood Kansas Speedway (KS), L’Auberge Baton Rouge (LA), and Plainridge Park Casino (MA). The rest will be finished in September.

Furthermore, Pennsylvania has the second-most facilities out of all the states. The first ESPN BET branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.

PENN Entertainment has worked to improve the customer experience in ESPN BET and theScore Bet

PENN Entertainment has also significantly improved the customer experience in ESPN BET and theScore Bet. Product enhancements will be released to the public ahead of the upcoming football season.

New features include a refreshed user interface (UI), dark mode, early win payouts, and a referral program. The parlay+ (P+) was rebranded to Same Game Parlay (SGP) as well.

ESPN BET will be integrated into the category leading ESPN Fantasy App in the coming weeks, including deep linked markets and personalized in-app betting offers.

Of course, ESPN’s leading fantasy football product boasts over 12 million active users.

The PENN Play™ database has grown to approximately 31 million members. That includes 3.8 million in the company’s digital database. It’s an increase of more than 80% since the launch of the online sportsbook.