News

Pennsylvania Casinos Will Not Get ESPN Bet Rebrand

James Foglio photo
James Foglio
Pennsylvania Casinos Will Not Get ESPN Bet Rebrand

 

Although PENN Entertainment announced during its Q2 2024 earnings call the rebrand of eight retail sportsbooks to ESPN BET, none of them are at the four Hollywood properties in the company’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania has four PENN Entertainment properties

Pennsylvania is one of PENN’s largest markets with four properties in the state: Penn National Race Course, The Meadows, Morgantown, and York. Louisiana is the only state that has five PENN casinos.

A few of the properties in the Bayou State are rebranding their retail casinos to feature the ESPN BET brand, along with the following: Hollywood Columbus (OH), Hollywood Kansas Speedway (KS), Hollywood Perryville (MD), Hollywood Toledo (OH), L’Auberge Baton Rouge (LA), L’Auberge Lake Charles (LA), Margaritaville Bossier City (LA), and Plainridge Park Casino (MA).

The list of properties that will be rebranded as “ESPN BET Sportsbook” are subject to all regulatory approvals.

According to an earnings presentation, the rebrand is expected to be completed this month for Hollywood Kansas Speedway (KS), L’Auberge Baton Rouge (LA), and Plainridge Park Casino (MA). The rest will be finished in September.

Furthermore, Pennsylvania has the second-most facilities out of all the states. The first ESPN BET branded retail sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit in April.

PENN Entertainment has worked to improve the customer experience in ESPN BET and theScore Bet

PENN Entertainment has also significantly improved the customer experience in ESPN BET and theScore Bet. Product enhancements will be released to the public ahead of the upcoming football season.

New features include a refreshed user interface (UI), dark mode, early win payouts, and a referral program. The parlay+ (P+) was rebranded to Same Game Parlay (SGP) as well.

ESPN BET will be integrated into the category leading ESPN Fantasy App in the coming weeks, including deep linked markets and personalized in-app betting offers.

Of course, ESPN’s leading fantasy football product boasts over 12 million active users.

The PENN Play™ database has grown to approximately 31 million members. That includes 3.8 million in the company’s digital database. It’s an increase of more than 80% since the launch of the online sportsbook.

Topics  
News
James Foglio photo
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio
James Foglio
James is a devoted sportswriter. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. He enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To News

News
New Caesars Palace Slot Game To Launch In Pennsylvania

New Caesars Palace Slot Game To Launch In Pennsylvania

Author image James Foglio  •  5h
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Eagles Injury Update: Cooper DeJean Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 13 2024
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Former Broncos Safety Caden Sterns
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 11 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge
Pennsylvania Sports Bettors Threaten To Delete DraftKings App Over Tax Surcharge
Author image James Foglio  •  Aug 9 2024
Penn State
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Flip LB Cam Smith From Duke
Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Flip LB Cam Smith From Duke
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 8 2024
Eagles
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Aug 8 2024
News
Mike Missanelli Returns to 97.5 The Fanatic
Mike Missanelli Returns to 97.5 The Fanatic
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 2 2024
Go to top button