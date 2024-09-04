Pennsylvania Could Be The Next State To Get DraftKings’ Electric Poker

Pennsylvania could be the next state where DraftKings Casino introduces Electric Poker after the online poker game went live in Michigan last week. DraftKings Casino also became the first online casino to arrive in West Virginia on July 15, 2020.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey are the next large markets where DraftKings Casino could potentially introduce Electric Poker

DraftKings, a Boston-based iGaming company, suggested it could launch Electric Poker in additional states. However, the operator did not offer a timeline.

The online casino game launched in Michigan because it’s one of the largest iGaming markets in the U.S.

Furthermore, DraftKings has only allowed Michiganders access to the game because the operator is probably determining whether or not Electric Poker is successful in the Great Lakes State.

The company is waiting to see how well it fares in a large market before expanding to other jurisdictions.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey, which are both large markets, will likely be the next places where DraftKings introduces Electric Poker. Online poker is already a big hit in both U.S. states.

Additionally, DraftKings could also arrive in Ontario, considering the operator runs DraftKings Casino Ontario and its sportsbook in the Canadian province.

Electric Poker is a single peer-to-peer poker game and a fast-paced version of the three-handed No-Limit Texas Hold ’em game

In Electric Poker, instead of players competing against the operator, the game enables registered members to play against other members in a single peer-to-peer poker game.

The game is a fast-paced version of the three-handed No-Limit Texas Hold ’em game, offering an impressive 10,000x prize fund. That is the maximum win in a winner-take-all tournament, while other prize multipliers offer 100x and 1,000x payouts.

The 5x and 10x multipliers are allocated for the runner-up in the tournament. During the tournament, players can expect low buy-ins of $1, $5, $10 and $25. These limits seem to suggest that the game is catered to casual players.

For example, a $5 Electric Poker tournament can pay out up to $50,000 if the 10,000x prize pool multiplier is drawn. The prize pool multiplier determines the number of blind levels in each tournament.

Blind levels are two minutes long. Prize pool multipliers of 2x-5x will have three blind levels before the electric mode activates. A 10x prize pool multiplier will have four blind levels before the electric mode activates.

A 100x prize pool multiplier will have five blind levels before the electric mode activates. Prize pool multipliers of 1,000x-10,000x will have six blind levels before the electric mode activates.

The total tournament time ranges from a minimum of six minutes to a maximum of 12 minute plus any additional time for the electric mode. The blinds will increase every two minutes until the tournament timer expires.