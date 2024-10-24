Pennsylvania Fines Casino $50K for Allowing Self-Excluded Persons to Gamble

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved a consent agreement Wednesday presented by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) during its public meeting, resulting in a fine of $50,000 against Stadium Casino RE, LLC, operator of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia.

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia let four individuals on the PGCB’s Self-Exclusion list gamble in its casino

Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia permitted four individuals on the PGCB’s Self-Exclusion list to gamble in the casino. In accordance with Board regulations, a casino is required to identify self-excluded patrons and refuse gaming privileges. This includes other gaming-related activities, such as the cashing of checks or cash advances.

The PGCB also approved recommendations by OEC for the placement of five individuals on the iGaming Involuntary Exclusion List. The iGaming transactions that these individuals engaged in were investigated by the Board’s Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement (BIE).

The BIE found that the five individuals were fraudulent in two major respects:

An individual used a fraudulent scheme to obtain an iGaming account in another person’s name and identifiers.

Person used fraud to facilitate the placement of funds into their iGaming account and, without engaging in any gaming activity, managed to have funds withdrawn from their iGaming accounts directly into their own bank account.

Fraudulent conduct of each individual placed on the Exclusion List in Pennsylvania

The specific fraudulent conduct of each individual placed on the Exclusion List is:

Two individuals together created 20 separate online accounts even though the operator’s Terms and Conditions forbid holding more than a single account associated with an individual.

An individual created 16 separate online accounts using the personal identification and credit cards of other individuals and withdrew $11,250 into his own personal bank account.

A person illegally requested and received chargebacks to a credit card totaling $11,125.

An individual illegally requested and received chargebacks to a credit card totaling $21,600.

The Board remains committed to keeping individuals who have committed fraud from gaming online in Pennsylvania. This brings the total number to 47 for individuals who are currently on the iGaming Involuntary Exclusion List.

PGCB banned two women from all casinos in the Commonwealth for leaving minors unattended while they gambled

Additionally, via the OEC, the PGCB acted to ban adults from all casinos in Pennsylvania for leaving minors unattended. Two women were banned for engaging in the following gaming activities:

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving an 11-year-old unattended in a vehicle while the outside temperature was 80 degrees in the parking garage of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia for 40 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

A female patron was placed on the Involuntary Exclusion List after leaving three minors of ages 8, 9, and 13 unattended in a hotel room at the Mount Airy Casino Resort for 1 hour 48 minutes while she gambled at table games.

Adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

Actions such as these will lead to the state revoking gambling privileges. In order to help prevent incidents like this from reoccurring, the PGCB created an awareness campaign, Don’t Gamble with Kids.

The PGCB is also asking the gaming public to speak up if they see a child unattended. If an individual witnesses suspicious activity, they can report it to casino personnel or local authorities.