Pennsylvania Gaming Board Renews License For Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has unanimously voted to renew the Category 2 stand-alone casino license of Wind Creek Bethlehem, LLC, operator of Wind Creek Bethlehem casino in Northampton County.

In making the decision, the PGCB determined that Wind Creek Bethlehem had fulfilled its casino operator obligations. Therefore, the casino qualified to have its license renewed for an additional five-year period.

The decision to renew the license was based on an in-depth review process utilized by the PGCB. The Board’s procedure enables both the operator and the public to provide information relevant to the renewal decision.

A public input hearing was held in July 2024 in the casino’s host municipality, the City of Bethlehem. Personnel of Wind Creek Bethlehem submitted exhibits and presented testimony on various aspects of the facility’s operation.

The public was also permitted to provide testimony about the casino and its impact in the community. In reaching its decision, the PGCB received information from local government officials, community groups, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

Four other offices or bureaus provided testimonies: the Gaming Control Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel, Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement, Office of Compulsive and Problem Gaming, and Bureau of Casino Compliance.

Furthermore, a public hearing was held in Harrisburg on Wednesday to permit Board members to further question Wind Creek Bethlehem, LLC representatives about any remaining issues prior to voting on the renewal.

Since its opening in May 2009 through September 2024, Wind Creek Bethlehem has generated over $7 billion in revenue from the play of retail slot machines and table games, sports betting, and iGaming.

A high-limit salon and newly constructed poker room are also available to patrons. The casino has returned to the Commonwealth a total of $2.9 billion from tax revenue, assessments, and fees.

Wind Creek Bethlehem currently operates 2,318 slot machines, 202 table games, and a 20-table poker room while providing employment to 2,242 persons.

These workers were provided employment via third-party tenants in the events center, food and beverage outlets, or retail stores. Approximately 94 percent of those employees are Pennsylvania residents. About 93 percent hold full-time positions as well.

Wind Creek’s $23-million-dollar South Tower is slated to open in 2025.