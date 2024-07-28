Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bans Seven Individuals For Fraud

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) on Wednesday approved recommendations from its Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC) for the placement of seven individuals on the iGaming Involuntary Exclusion List, according to the news release.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board discovered the online transactions totaled $27,168 from the seven individuals

The online transactions that these seven individuals engaged in totaled $27,168. They were investigated by the PGCB’s Bureau of Investigations and Enforcement (BIE) and were found to be fraudulent in two major respects:

“an individual used a fraudulent scheme to obtain an online account or accounts in another person’s name and identifiers, placed funds into these accounts utilizing other persons’ payment methods, and without engaging in any gaming activity, managed to have funds withdrawn from the fraudulently-established account or accounts directly into their own bank account; or,

“requested and received a refund for a disputed credit or debit card transaction from a card issuer even though that refund was fraudulent.”

Six of the seven cases involved the gambler making an online casino or sports betting account using someone else’s identity, depositing funds into the account using the other person’s credit card, and then withdrawing the funds into their own bank account.

Moreover, five individuals established multiple fraudulent accounts and withdrew between $300 and $1,500 each. A sixth person established one account and fraudulently obtained $12,600.

The seventh individual obtained fraudulent refunds from credit or debit card charges to an online casino account, totaling $10,100.

The PGCB’s additions made this week bring to 37 the total number of individuals who are currently on the iGaming Involuntary Exclusion List.

Additionally, the PGCB also placed four other individuals on its Casino Involuntary Exclusion List. The number of individuals currently on that list totals 1,197. Various reasons include cheating, theft, disorderly conduct, child endangerment, and using counterfeit currency.

Online casino gaming in Pennsylvania contributed $160.6 million total revenue in June 2024, according to the PGCB. Mobile sports wagering added another $28.5 million.