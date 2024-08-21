Pennsylvania Online Casinos Now Offer Live Dealer Blackjack Games in Spanish

Pennsylvania residents now have the opportunity to play live dealer blackjack games in Spanish at online casinos, after Evolution Gaming added the language to its gaming software.

This is the first Spanish-language offering for blackjack players from Evolution Gaming in Pennsylvania. The new feature is meant to cater to the Spanish-speaking population in the Keystone State. A successful trial period in New Jersey proved its importance.

“The initial Spanish-speaking blackjack in New Jersey was so well received that we quickly made the decision to expand our offering to include a high-stakes Spanish-speaking table, ‘VIP Blackjack en Español,’ and to expand the Spanish-speaking tables to neighboring states,” Evolution’s North American CEO, Jacob Claesson, told Bonus.com last week.

“… We are working on our first Spanish-speaking Infinite [scalable] blackjack game in New Jersey as well, which we will launch later this year.”

The launch is part of Evolution’s broader strategy to expand its multilingual live dealer offerings across the U.S. The implementation of other languages for live dealer blackjack games in Pennsylvania essentially makes online gaming more accessible.

Evolution Gaming offers nearly 30 different languages and dialects globally

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.6% of Pennsylvanians speak Spanish at home. That makes it the second most-spoken language to English at 87.7%. This means Evolution is welcoming more than 728,000 people to play its games, per Play Pennsylvania.

The popularity of blackjack led the Swedish-based company to expand its language offerings in North America. A business must accommodate other languages besides English if it’s to promote diversity and inclusion.

“Evolution has been a pioneer of non-English tables, which started in 2012 when we launched our first roulette table with Italian-speaking game presenters,” Claesson told Bonus.com.

“To date, we offer close to 30 different languages and dialects globally, so in a way this is nothing new to us. But we’re very happy to bring this experience to players in the U.S.”

Evolution plans to launch more Spanish-speaking games in other states, starting with Connecticut later this year.