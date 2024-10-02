Pennsylvania Sportsbooks Bet Big On NFL Bonuses To Acquire New Customers

Pennsylvania sportsbooks have been working to attract new customers with exclusive NFL bonuses and promotions. Free bet giveaways from sports betting apps in the Keystone State nearly doubled in August compared to the same month in 2023.

Pennsylvania sportsbooks gave away $15.3 million in bonus bets in August, up from $8.6 million from the same time last year

According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s (PGCB) report, operators dished out $15.3 million in bonus bets in August, up from $8.6 million from the same time last year.

In July, promo spending also doubled from the same month the year before. In September 2023, sports betting apps gave away $29.5 million in free play.

FanDuel led all Pennsylvania sports betting apps by giving away nearly $5.1 million in August bonus bets. DraftKings handed out $3.5 million in August credits, while market newcomer bet365 gave away $2.5 million.

Moreover, DraftKings offers $200 in bonus bets when a patron wagers $5, and the bonus bets are paid out in eight $25 increments. The sportsbook also offers a rewards program.

Players can earn DK Crowns as they wager, and for every 550, the bettors can redeem them for $1 in bonus bets. Then there’s DK Social, which allows gamblers to build or join betting groups and check out what those in the group are betting on.

New players at Fanatics Sportsbook are given welcome bonuses that last 10 days

The BetMGM online sportsbook is another option for Pennsylvania residents. For wagers of $49 or less, the bettor will receive one bonus bet. If it’s $50 or more, the patron will receive five bonus bets equal to 20% of the wager value.

For example, if one wagers $500 and lose, the individual will receive five $100 bonus bets. New players at the BetMGM online sportsbook will also receive their first wager back if they lose up to $1,500.

Furthermore, new players at Fanatics Sportsbook are able to enjoy welcome bonuses that last 10 days. New patrons receive a matched bonus bet between $5 and $100 each day. This means players will receive up to $1,000 in matched bonus bets.

Fanatics also offers a world-class rewards program, FanCash. This program allows bettors to wager and get a percentage of it back based on the odds of the bet. The maximum percentage a gambler can receive back is 10%.

New players at FanDuel will receive $200 in bonus bets when they wager just $5 as well. The refer-a-friend program includes $50 in bonus bets and $25 in casino credits when the bettor’s friend signs up, deposits, and wagers $10.

Additionally, bet365 gamblers will receive $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5. The 100% parlay boost system 100% allows patrons to receive a parlay boost with a scaling percentage the more legs add up to 100%.