Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Birds’ Down Three More Starters Heading into Home Opener vs. Minnesota

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

 

The Wednesday injury report is out for the Philadelphia Eagles and, well, it’s not a good one.  The Birds will be down three starters, including two in the defensive back field, heading into Thursday night’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings.  Defensively, S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and James Bradberry (concussion) have been ruled out for Thursday Night Football.  On the offensive side, RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs) has also been ruled out for the Eagles vs. Vikings contest.  DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) was a limited participant and is officially listed as questionable.

That’s a lot of rib injuries.  Perhaps the Eagles should invest in some of those old school rib protectors!

The injuries to the Eagles’ defensive players are of particular concern. The Birds are already down starting linebacker Nakobe Dean with a foot injury and will now have to rely on undrafted CB Josh Jobe and rookie S Sydney Brown against a Minnesota passing attack that features Justin Jefferson.  The Gainwell injury isn’t as concerning considering the Eagles have a plethora of running backs including Rashad Penny, who was inactive last week.

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles News: K Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  28min
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Linebacker Shift As Birds Promote Nicholas Morrow To 53-Man, Sign Evans To Practice Squad, Place Dean On IR
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 12 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: James Bradberry In Concussion Protocol, Likely To Miss Game Against Vikings
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 11 2023
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Nakobe Dean To Miss “Multiple Weeks” Due To Foot Injury
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 11 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Squeak By Patriots To Begin 2023 Season
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 8 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Patriots Preview: How To Watch, Betting Odds, Predictions, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 10 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Roster News: Birds Elevate a Pair of Players for Sunday’s Opener vs. New England
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023