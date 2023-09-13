Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report: Birds’ Down Three More Starters Heading into Home Opener vs. Minnesota

The Wednesday injury report is out for the Philadelphia Eagles and, well, it’s not a good one. The Birds will be down three starters, including two in the defensive back field, heading into Thursday night’s home opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Defensively, S Reed Blankenship (ribs) and James Bradberry (concussion) have been ruled out for Thursday Night Football. On the offensive side, RB Kenny Gainwell (ribs) has also been ruled out for the Eagles vs. Vikings contest. DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) was a limited participant and is officially listed as questionable.
That’s a lot of rib injuries. Perhaps the Eagles should invest in some of those old school rib protectors!
The injuries to the Eagles’ defensive players are of particular concern. The Birds are already down starting linebacker Nakobe Dean with a foot injury and will now have to rely on undrafted CB Josh Jobe and rookie S Sydney Brown against a Minnesota passing attack that features Justin Jefferson. The Gainwell injury isn’t as concerning considering the Eagles have a plethora of running backs including Rashad Penny, who was inactive last week.