Philadelphia Eagles News: K Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Michael Lipinski
Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) attempts a kick against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Eagles K Jake Elliott has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 1, the league announced on Wednesday.  This marks the fourth-time Elliott has won Player of the Week honors in his seven professional seasons.  A fun fact, this actually marks back-to-back weeks for Elliott being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.  He last won the award in the 2022-23 regular season finale against the New York Giants.

Elliott went 4-for-4 on field goals, including two field goals from beyond 50-yards with a long of 56-yards, in the Eagles’ 25-20 win over the New England Patriots.   He accounted for 13 of the Birds’ 25 points scored on the afternoon.  Elliott was the only player in the league to make two 50+ yard field goals in week 1 according to the NFL.

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
