Philadelphia Eagles Roster News: Birds Elevate a Pair of Players for Sunday’s Opener vs. New England

Don’t fret Birds’ fans! The Philadelphia Eagles have themselves a punter and a kick returner for Sunday’s 2023-24 NFL regular season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Eagles have officially elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced. The move was expected.
Eagles have elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game. pic.twitter.com/5JqwWKxGUy
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 9, 2023
The bad news, at least on the punting side of the equation, is the return of Arryn Siposs as the punter. While it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the Eagles didn’t make a signing after initially releasing the Aussie punter, it’s certainly a disappointment. The lasting memory of Siposs for Birds’ fans is him shanking a crucial punt in Super Bowl LVII.
Covey appeared in 17 games for the Eagles in 2022-23 as the primary returner. The Utah product accumulated 514 return yards with an average of 11.95 yards per return. Covey didn’t pose a return threat for the Eagles in ‘22-23.
Per NFL rules, Covey and Siposs can be returned to the practice squad and elevated back to the active roster two more times this season. Yay!