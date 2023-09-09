Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Roster News: Birds Elevate a Pair of Players for Sunday’s Opener vs. New England

Michael Lipinski
Eric Hartline, USA Today Sports

 

Don’t fret Birds’ fans! The Philadelphia Eagles have themselves a punter and a kick returner for Sunday’s 2023-24 NFL regular season opener against the New England Patriots in Foxboro. The Eagles have officially elevated WR Britain Covey and P Arryn Siposs from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced.  The move was expected. 

The bad news, at least on the punting side of the equation, is the return of Arryn Siposs as the punter.  While it shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the Eagles didn’t make a signing after initially releasing the Aussie punter, it’s certainly a disappointment.  The lasting memory of Siposs for Birds’ fans is him shanking a crucial punt in Super Bowl LVII. 

Covey appeared in 17 games for the Eagles in 2022-23 as the primary returner. The Utah product accumulated 514 return yards with an average of 11.95 yards per return.  Covey didn’t pose a return threat for the Eagles in ‘22-23.  

Per NFL rules, Covey and Siposs can be returned to the practice squad and elevated back to the active roster two more times this season.  Yay!

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
