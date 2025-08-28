Philadelphia Eagles to Sign Safety Marcus Epps

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to reunite with safety Marcus Epps, bringing him back to the team where he played from 2019 to 2022. Epps, 29, was released by the New England Patriots and returns to Philadelphia to add depth to the secondary.

Epps originally joined the Eagles after being waived by the Vikings and went on to start 25 games over four seasons, including the team’s NFC Championship season in 2022. He later played for the Raiders and Patriots before rejoining the Birds.

His return strengthens the Eagles’ defensive backfield, providing veteran experience alongside younger players like Sydney Brown and Andrew Mukuba.