Alexei Kolosov Set to Report to Flyers Camp

Flyers training camp is already a week old. Since the start of rookie camp on Sept. 12, it was apparent that the team’s prospect goalie Alexei Kolosov would not be participating. He was not listed on either the rookie camp roster nor the main training camp roster.

But now, it appears Kolosov is set to join the Flyers in training camp after all.

“Alexei Kolosov is flying to Philadelphia, there are no disagreements between the player and the club,” Kolosov’s agent Dan Milstein said to Championat. “We have made a certain decision. I can say that Alexei will participate in the Flyers’ training camp and games.”

It was just over a week ago that Flyers GM Danny Briere addressed the media prior to training camp getting underway, and offered his thoughts on where the situation with Kolosov stood.

“We do wonder at this point because he doesn’t show that he wants to come,” Briere said. “That was the understanding last year. When we signed the contract, he asked us to loan him back for one year, so he can keep developing one more year and then he’d come over. We’re here now, and he’s still saying the same thing. That’s part of the reason it’s time for him to step up and respect the contract that he signed.”

Kolosov, 22, signed his entry-level contract on July 8, 2023. He appeared in 47 games for Dinamo Minsk in the KHL with a 2.39 GAA and .907 save percentage. He joined the Lehigh Valley Phantoms late last season and played in two AHL games late, posting a 3.03 GAA and .885 save percentage.

Kolosov’s arrival could come hot on the heels of the Flyers signing another netminder. Eetu Makiniemi, who was with the team in training camp on a PTO, signed a one-year, two-way deal on Wednesday. If Kolosov were to join the team in training camp, it would leave five netminders on the roster – Sam Ersson, Ivan Fedotov, Cal Petersen, Makiniemi, and Kolosov.