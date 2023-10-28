Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Fly Together

The first three games at Wells Fargo Center have been home cooking for the Flyers. Their most recent, a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, improved their home record to 3-0-0 to start the season, with three more games coming up on the current homestand.
The next opponent is another team that was in similar position, from the draft to the development process. The Anaheim Ducks are also trying to build back to success and have a group of young budding stars trying to pave the way.
Game time is 1 p.m.
Owen Tippett got on the board for the first time with a goal this season in Thursday’s game. That goal could be what jumpstarts more offensive production from Tippett, who scored 27 goals last season.
Frank Vatrano leads the way for Anaheim in goals with five already on the young season. This includes two goals and three points in the last four games.
No goalie has been announced yet with no morning skate. Carter Hart is expected to start, but this could be a place for Sam Ersson to get his second start of the season. Hart made 26 saves on 28 shots in Thursday’s win. Ersson’s only appearance so far came last Saturday against Dallas, allowing five goals on 25 shots in an overtime loss. Ersson won both games against Anaheim last season with a 1.50 GAA.
Lukas Dostal is expected to start for Anaheim. Dostal last played on Tuesday night, making 35 saves on 37 shots in a win over Columbus.
Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)
Ducks Scratches: Alex Killorn (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Isac Lundestrom (injury), Brock McGinn (injury), Chase De Leo (injury), Robert Hagg (healthy), Bo Groulx (healthy), Tristan Luneau (healthy)