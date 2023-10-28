Flyers

Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Fly Together

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
Twitter
Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Fly Together

The first three games at Wells Fargo Center have been home cooking for the Flyers. Their most recent, a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, improved their home record to 3-0-0 to start the season, with three more games coming up on the current homestand.

The next opponent is another team that was in similar position, from the draft to the development process. The Anaheim Ducks are also trying to build back to success and have a group of young budding stars trying to pave the way.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Anaheim Ducks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 7 6 3 9 Ryan Strome 7 1 6 7
Travis Sanheim 7 1 7 8 Frank Vatrano 7 5 1 6
Cam Atkinson 7 4 3 7 Mason McTavish 7 3 3 6
Sean Couturier 7 2 4 6 Troy Terry 7 2 3 5
Joel Farabee 7 3 2 5 Pavel Mintyukov 7 1 3 4

Flyers Ducks Players to Watch

Owen Tippett got on the board for the first time with a goal this season in Thursday’s game. That goal could be what jumpstarts more offensive production from Tippett, who scored 27 goals last season.

Frank Vatrano leads the way for Anaheim in goals with five already on the young season. This includes two goals and three points in the last four games.

Flyers Ducks Goalie Matchup

No goalie has been announced yet with no morning skate. Carter Hart is expected to start, but this could be a place for Sam Ersson to get his second start of the season. Hart made 26 saves on 28 shots in Thursday’s win. Ersson’s only appearance so far came last Saturday against Dallas, allowing five goals on 25 shots in an overtime loss. Ersson won both games against Anaheim last season with a 1.50 GAA.

Lukas Dostal is expected to start for Anaheim. Dostal last played on Tuesday night, making 35 saves on 37 shots in a win over Columbus.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Morgan Frost (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy), Felix Sandstrom (healthy)

Ducks Lines

Ducks Scratches: Alex Killorn (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Isac Lundestrom (injury), Brock McGinn (injury), Chase De Leo (injury), Robert Hagg (healthy), Bo Groulx (healthy), Tristan Luneau (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: No changes are expected to the Flyers lineup. Victor Mete sits again as the extra defenseman. Morgan Frost sits out as a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game.
  • Ducks: The Ducks have key injuries, particularly to Alex Killorn, one of their big free-agent signings, and Jamie Drysdale. No changes are expected to the lineup from their last game.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (13.0% – 23rd), Ducks (4.2% – 32nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (86.4% – 9th), Ducks (75.7% – 18th)
  • Recent History vs. Ducks
    • Jan. 17, 2023: Flyers 5, Ducks 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 2, 2023: Flyers 4, Ducks 1 (at ANA)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
    • Sean Couturier: 14 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Travis Konecny: 12 GP, 3 G, 6 A, 9 P
    • Scott Laughton: 11 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P
    • Carter Hart: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .941 SV%
    • Sam Ersson: 2 GP, 2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .946 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs three assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Vatrano Scores Hat Trick, Ducks Down Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Vatrano Scores Hat Trick, Ducks Down Flyers

Author image Kevin Durso  •  33s
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Scores First Two Goals in Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Scores First Two Goals in Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 26 2023
Flyers
Best NHL Bets Today 10/26: Wild vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prop Bets, and More!
Best NHL Bets Today 10/26: Wild vs. Flyers Betting Odds, Prop Bets, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 26 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: A Chance to Bounce Back
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 26 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall in Final Minute to Golden Knights
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Fall in Final Minute to Golden Knights
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 25 2023
Flyers
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: After Hours
Flyers vs. Golden Knights Preview: After Hours
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 24 2023
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT
Flyers Postgame Report: Pavelski Nets Winner for Stars in OT
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 21 2023
Go to top button