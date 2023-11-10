Flyers

Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
The Flyers‘ four-game road trip, the first three games of which are in California, started on more than just a sour note. As the first team victimized by the San Jose Sharks, who snapped a season-opening 11-game winless streak, a run of losses in five of their last six games and seven of their last nine has erased some of the more positive vibes from the team’s decent start to the season.

One of the previous losses came on home ice to Friday night’s opponent. The Flyers continue the road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.

Game time is 10 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Anaheim Ducks GP G A P
Travis Konecny 13 9 3 12 Mason McTavish 12 6 7 13
Travis Sanheim 13 1 10 11 Frank Vatrano 12 9 3 12
Joel Farabee 13 6 4 10 Ryan Strome 11 2 9 11
Cam Atkinson 13 6 3 9 Troy Terry 12 5 5 10
Bobby Brink 12 3 5 8 Pavel Mintyukov 12 1 7 8

Flyers Ducks Players to Watch

Morgan Frost gets back in the lineup after once again being a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Prior to that game, Frost had been among the Flyers better players at generating scoring chances, even if the lack of finish was there. We’ll see if Frost can pick that back up in his return.

Mason McTavish has been on a hot streak of late. McTavish has seven points in his last five games to help pad his team-leading total of 13 points. His six goals are second on the team.

Flyers Ducks Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson is back in goal unexpectedly for Friday’s game. Carter Hart was set to return from injury, but will be out with illness. Ersson made 17 saves on 19 shots in Tuesday’s loss in San Jose.

Lukas Dostal gets the start for Anaheim. Dostal made 32 saves on 35 shots in his last start on Nov. 1, picking up the win against Arizona. He also got the win against the Flyers on Oct. 28, making 26 saves on 30 shots.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches:) Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Ryan Poehling (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy)

Ducks Lines

Ducks Scratches: Trevor Zegras (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Bo Groulx (healthy), Brock McGinn (healthy), Tristan Luneau (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Hart remains out with an illness. As Frost makes his return to the lineup, Ryan Poehling comes out once again. No other changes are expected.
  • Ducks: Trevor Zegras will be out of the lineup due to injury. No other changes are expected.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (8.9% – 31st), Ducks (18.4% – 17th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (79.5% – 14th), Ducks (79.3% – 15th)
  • Recent History vs. Ducks
    • Oct. 28, 2023: Ducks 7, Flyers 4 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Ducks
    • Sean Couturier: 15 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
    • Travis Konecny: 13 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P
    • Scott Laughton: 12 GP, 1 G, 7 A, 8 P
    • Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 2-1-0, 3.34 GAA, .876 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers will play his 600th NHL game tonight.
    • Deslauriers also needs one assist to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
