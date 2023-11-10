Flyers vs. Ducks Preview: Show Some Offense

The Flyers‘ four-game road trip, the first three games of which are in California, started on more than just a sour note. As the first team victimized by the San Jose Sharks, who snapped a season-opening 11-game winless streak, a run of losses in five of their last six games and seven of their last nine has erased some of the more positive vibes from the team’s decent start to the season.
One of the previous losses came on home ice to Friday night’s opponent. The Flyers continue the road trip against the Anaheim Ducks.
Game time is 10 p.m.
Morgan Frost gets back in the lineup after once again being a healthy scratch on Tuesday. Prior to that game, Frost had been among the Flyers better players at generating scoring chances, even if the lack of finish was there. We’ll see if Frost can pick that back up in his return.
Mason McTavish has been on a hot streak of late. McTavish has seven points in his last five games to help pad his team-leading total of 13 points. His six goals are second on the team.
Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson is back in goal unexpectedly for Friday’s game. Carter Hart was set to return from injury, but will be out with illness. Ersson made 17 saves on 19 shots in Tuesday’s loss in San Jose.
Lukas Dostal gets the start for Anaheim. Dostal made 32 saves on 35 shots in his last start on Nov. 1, picking up the win against Arizona. He also got the win against the Flyers on Oct. 28, making 26 saves on 30 shots.
Flyers Scratches:) Felix Sandstrom (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Carter Hart (illness), Ryan Poehling (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy)
Ducks Scratches: Trevor Zegras (injury), Jamie Drysdale (injury), Bo Groulx (healthy), Brock McGinn (healthy), Tristan Luneau (healthy)