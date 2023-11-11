Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Respond with Win Over Ducks

One week ago, the Flyers scored two goals in the first two minutes of their game in Buffalo. They added three more before the end of the game. In the two games since, they had scored just one goal.

That changed quickly in Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. Two goals in the first period set the tone, as the Flyers picked up a 6-3 win over the Ducks.

While the Ducks came out firing early, the Flyers struck for the game’s first goal at 4:57. A shot by Egor Zamula was blocked in front, but left a rebound for Sean Couturier to deposit for his third goal of the season.

Later in the period, at 12:31, the Flyers added to their lead. Cam Atkinson was in front of the net to deflect a Travis Sanheim shot for his seventh goal of the season to make it 2-0 Flyers.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 17-15 Flyers.

Just 2:33 into the second, the Flyers added to the lead again. Off a turnover, Joel Farabee made a nice pass to Louie Belpedio, who scored off the rush to make it 3-0 with his second goal of the season.

The Ducks attempted to rally back from there, getting a power play and taking advantage at 13:15 as Leo Carlsson fired a shot past Sam Ersson to cut the lead to two.

Two more power plays in short order followed for the Ducks, but the Flyers weathered the storm to take a two-goal lead into the third period.

Through two periods, shots were 30-24 Anaheim.

The Flyers had to kill off another penalty early in the third. At 7:38, they were able to put the game away with another goal.

Sanheim got the puck along the half-wall and worked his way in on goal, cutting through the crease and finishing off a spectacular goal to make it 4-1 with his second of the season.

Carlsson added his second goal of the game on a two-on-one with 9:26 to play in the third to cut the lead to two again.

With just under seven minutes to go, the Flyers restored the three-goal lead again. Owen Tippett made a great individual play, dancing around a defender and burying his shot to make it 5-2.

Carlsson completed the hat trick on the power play with 1:28 remaining in the third. Tippett followed with a goal into an empty net to cap the scoring.

Ersson finished the game with 35 saves on 38 shots in the win. Lukas Dostal stopped 30 of 35 shots in the loss.

Sanheim had a goal and two assists for three points. Farabee, Atkinson, and Tippett each finished with two points in the win. Carlsson had the hat trick and Alex Killorn had two assists for the Ducks.

The Flyers are right back on the ice on Saturday night to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Flyers 2 1 3 6
Ducks 0 1 2 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • PHI Sean Couturier (3) (Cam Atkinson, Egor Zamula) 4:57
  • PHI Atkinson (7) (Travis Sanheim, Tyson Foerster) 12:31

2nd Period

  • PHI Louie Belpedio (2) (Joel Farabee) 2:33
  • ANA Leo Carlsson (4) PP (Alex Killorn, Mason McTavish) 13:15

3rd Period

  • PHI Sanheim (2) (Farabee, Cam York) 7:38
  • ANA Carlsson (5) (Killorn, Pavel Mintyukov) 10:34
  • PHI Owen Tippett (3) (Morgan Frost) 13:07
  • ANA Carlsson (6) PP (Troy Terry, Ryan Strome) 18:32
  • PHI Tippett (4) EN (Sanheim, Scott Laughton) 18:59

Game Statistics

Flyers Ducks
Shots 36 38
Power Play 0/3 2/6
Hits 10 14
Faceoff % 49% 51%
Giveaways 7 12
Takeaways 7 3
Blocked Shots 21 8
Penalty Minutes 12 6
