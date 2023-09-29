Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Last One on the Road

The preseason continues for the Flyers on Friday night. For the final time in the preseason, they hit the road for a game. The Flyers head to Boston to face the Bruins at 7 p.m.
The Flyers lineup will once again consist of mostly young prospects trying to make the team and getting another chance to make an impression on the coaching staff against a more veteran group on the opposition.
The projected fourth line of Nick Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, and Ryan Poehling stays together and plays in a second straight game. Egor Zamula gets his first chance of the preseason on the blue line. It also provides an opportunity for the Flyers to see Travis Sanheim on the right side.
Among the prospects in competition for roster spots, Tyson Foerster gets back in the lineup along with Elliot Desnoyers and Bobby Brink. Each will get the chance to play alongside veterans like Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett.
Cal Petersen and Sam Ersson will each make their second preseason appearance. There was no indication how the time in net would be split.
Once again, going on the road presents the challenge of facing plenty of veterans. New Bruins captain Brad Marchand headlines the forwards, along with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.
The Bruins blue line will also feature veterans like Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, and Kevin Shattenkirk.
Linus Ullmark is also in the lineup to play in goal.
The game will be televised on NHL Network.