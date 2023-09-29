Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Last One on the Road

Kevin Durso
Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins 9-29-2023

The preseason continues for the Flyers on Friday night. For the final time in the preseason, they hit the road for a game. The Flyers head to Boston to face the Bruins at 7 p.m.

The Flyers lineup will once again consist of mostly young prospects trying to make the team and getting another chance to make an impression on the coaching staff against a more veteran group on the opposition.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 19 Garnet Hathaway
  • 20 Cooper Marody
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 44 Nick Deslauriers
  • 46 Bobby Brink
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 71 Tyson Foerster
  • 73 Elliot Desnoyers
  • 74 Owen Tippett
  • 78 Jacob Gaucher
  • 81 Jordy Bellerive
  • 86 Joel Farabee

Defensemen

  • 3 Helge Grans
  • 5 Egor Zamula
  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 24 Nick Seeler
  • 37 Louie Belpedio
  • 98 Victor Mete

Goalies

  • 33 Samuel Ersson
  • 40 Cal Petersen

The projected fourth line of Nick DeslauriersGarnet Hathaway, and Ryan Poehling stays together and plays in a second straight game. Egor Zamula gets his first chance of the preseason on the blue line. It also provides an opportunity for the Flyers to see Travis Sanheim on the right side.

Among the prospects in competition for roster spots, Tyson Foerster gets back in the lineup along with Elliot Desnoyers and Bobby Brink. Each will get the chance to play alongside veterans like Joel FarabeeMorgan Frost and Owen Tippett.

Cal Petersen and Sam Ersson will each make their second preseason appearance. There was no indication how the time in net would be split.

Bruins Roster

Forwards

  • 10 A.J. Greer
  • 18 Pavel Zacha
  • 32 John Farinacci
  • 42 Georgii Merkulov
  • 43 Danton Heinen
  • 49 Alex Chiasson
  • 51 Matt Poitras
  • 63 Brad Marchand
  • 72 Brett Harrison
  • 88 David Pastrnak
  • 90 Anthony Richard
  • 94 Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

  • 6 Mason Lohrei
  • 12 Kevin Shattenkirk
  • 27 Hampus Lindholm
  • 29 Parker Wotherspoon
  • 73 Charlie McAvoy
  • 92 Reilly Walsh

Goalies

  • 35 Linus Ullmark
  • 85 Kyle Keyser

Once again, going on the road presents the challenge of facing plenty of veterans. New Bruins captain Brad Marchand headlines the forwards, along with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

The Bruins blue line will also feature veterans like Charlie McAvoyHampus Lindholm, and Kevin Shattenkirk.

Linus Ullmark is also in the lineup to play in goal.

Where to Watch

The game will be televised on NHL Network.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
