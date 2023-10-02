Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Closing in on Decisions

Kevin Durso
The Flyers played a spirited preseason game on Friday night in Boston. On Monday night, the home preseason schedule continues with the Bruins making the trip to Philadelphia at 7 p.m.

Friday’s game resulted in the lone win of the preseason in a shootout over the Bruins. The next night, in the preseason home opener against the Devils, the Flyers battled back in the third before falling in overtime.

Flyers Roster

Forwards

  • 11 Travis Konecny
  • 14 Sean Couturier
  • 17 Wade Allison
  • 21 Scott Laughton
  • 25 Ryan Poehling
  • 27 Noah Cates
  • 46 Bobby Brink
  • 48 Morgan Frost
  • 71 Tyson Foerster
  • 74 Owen Tippett
  • 86 Joel Farabee
  • 89 Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

  • 5 Egor Zamula
  • 6 Travis Sanheim
  • 8 Cam York
  • 23 Ronnie Attard
  • 50 Adam Ginning
  • 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

Goalies

  • 33 Sam Ersson
  • 40 Cal Petersen

The Flyers will take another look at Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink in their quest to make the roster. The rest of the forward group is very much a potential opening-night lineup, with both Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson playing once again.

Cam York returns to the ice on the blue line for the first time since the preseason opener last week. He had been battling an injury. Egor Zamula also gets another game as well as Adam Ginning and Ronnie Attard.

Sam Ersson will start in goal and play the entire game.

Bruins Roster

Forwards

  • 10 A.J. Greer
  • 13 Charlie Coyle
  • 23 Fabian Lysell
  • 26 Marc McLaughlin
  • 38 Patrick Brown
  • 39 Morgan Geekie
  • 51 Matt Poitras
  • 62 Oskar Steen
  • 70 Jesper Boqvist
  • 74 Jake DeBrusk
  • 89 Justin Brazeau
  • 90 Anthony Richard

Defensemen

  • 14 Ian Mitchell
  • 25 Brandon Carlo
  • 27 Hampus Lindholm
  • 44 Dan Renouf
  • 79 Mike Callahan
  • 92 Reilly Walsh

Goalies

  • 1 Jeremy Swayman
  • 70 Brandon Bussi

The Bruins are, as expected, bringing a much different lineup to Philadelphia than the game in Boston on Friday night. There are far fewer veterans in the lineup, with Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk headlining the forward group. Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm highlight the defense.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start in goal.

Where to Watch

The game is televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

