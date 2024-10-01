Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: One Final Tune-Up

Two games remain in the Flyers preseason, but Thursday’s preseason finale is expected to feature more of the New Jersey Devils minor-league squad, considering the NHL roster will already be starting the regular season with the Global Series in Prague. That means that Tuesday’s preseason game against the Boston Bruins is more of a final audition for the regular season than Thursday’s preseason finale may be.

As such, the Flyers roster looks very close to what the final roster could be, with a few roster hopefuls getting more action.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

10 Bobby Brink

11 Travis Konecny

14 Sean Couturier

17 Jett Luchanko

19 Garnet Hathaway

39 Matvei Michkov

48 Morgan Frost

71 Tyson Foerster

73 Elliot Desnoyers

74 Owen Tippett

78 Jacob Gaucher

90 Anthony Richard

Defensemen

6 Travis Sanheim

8 Cam York

9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler

41 Hunter McDonald

59 Oliver Bonk

Goalies

33 Sam Ersson

40 Cal Petersen

There are really four standouts in the roster that are not solidified on the roster, and have yet to be cut as well. Jett Luchanko gets another game, while Anthony Richard will play on back-to-back nights. On the blue line, the projected Top-4 for the regular season are joined by Hunter McDonald and Oliver Bonk.

Sam Ersson is expected to start in goal and could once again get the full game in a final tune-up in the preseason.

The Bruins roster for Tuesday’s game is as follows:

Forwards

19 Johnny Beecher

55 Justin Brazeau

13 Charlie Coyle

11 Trent Frederic

39 Morgan Geekie

90 Tyler Johnson

47 Mark Kastelic

45 Cole Koepke

28 Elias Lindholm

63 Brad Marchand

88 David Pastrnak

48 Jeffrey Viel

18 Pavel Zacha

Defensemen

25 Brandon Carlo

27 Hampus Lindholm

6 Mason Lohrei

73 Charlie McAvoy

82 Jordan Oesterle

52 Andrew Peeke

91 Nikita Zadorov

Goalies

30 Brandon Bussi

80 Michael DiPietro

Tuesday’s game is not televised locally, but will be available to stream via the Flyers website and on ESPN+. You can also listen to the game on the Flyers Radio Network.