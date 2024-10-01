Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: One Final Tune-Up

Two games remain in the Flyers preseason, but Thursday’s preseason finale is expected to feature more of the New Jersey Devils minor-league squad, considering the NHL roster will already be starting the regular season with the Global Series in Prague. That means that Tuesday’s preseason game against the Boston Bruins is more of a final audition for the regular season than Thursday’s preseason finale may be.
As such, the Flyers roster looks very close to what the final roster could be, with a few roster hopefuls getting more action.
The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:
Forwards
- 10 Bobby Brink
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 17 Jett Luchanko
- 19 Garnet Hathaway
- 39 Matvei Michkov
- 48 Morgan Frost
- 71 Tyson Foerster
- 73 Elliot Desnoyers
- 74 Owen Tippett
- 78 Jacob Gaucher
- 90 Anthony Richard
Defensemen
- 6 Travis Sanheim
- 8 Cam York
- 9 Jamie Drysdale
- 24 Nick Seeler
- 41 Hunter McDonald
- 59 Oliver Bonk
Goalies
- 33 Sam Ersson
- 40 Cal Petersen
There are really four standouts in the roster that are not solidified on the roster, and have yet to be cut as well. Jett Luchanko gets another game, while Anthony Richard will play on back-to-back nights. On the blue line, the projected Top-4 for the regular season are joined by Hunter McDonald and Oliver Bonk.
Sam Ersson is expected to start in goal and could once again get the full game in a final tune-up in the preseason.
The Bruins roster for Tuesday’s game is as follows:
Forwards
- 19 Johnny Beecher
- 55 Justin Brazeau
- 13 Charlie Coyle
- 11 Trent Frederic
- 39 Morgan Geekie
- 90 Tyler Johnson
- 47 Mark Kastelic
- 45 Cole Koepke
- 28 Elias Lindholm
- 63 Brad Marchand
- 88 David Pastrnak
- 48 Jeffrey Viel
- 18 Pavel Zacha
Defensemen
- 25 Brandon Carlo
- 27 Hampus Lindholm
- 6 Mason Lohrei
- 73 Charlie McAvoy
- 82 Jordan Oesterle
- 52 Andrew Peeke
- 91 Nikita Zadorov
Goalies
- 30 Brandon Bussi
- 80 Michael DiPietro
Tuesday’s game is not televised locally, but will be available to stream via the Flyers website and on ESPN+. You can also listen to the game on the Flyers Radio Network.