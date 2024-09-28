Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Roster Taking Shape as Preseason Hits Halfway Point

The Flyers opened the preseason with a pair of games on the road. On Thursday, the action shifted to Wells Fargo Center, in a 2-0 win over the Islanders that featured a pair of points for Matvei Michkov and a 37-save shutout for Sam Ersson.

Next up, the Flyers welcome the Boston Bruins to Philadelphia, as things pass the midpoint of the preseason schedule. Saturday’s game will be the fourth of seven on the preseason schedule. Game time is at 7 p.m.

The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:

Forwards

10 Bobby Brink

1 1 Travis Konecny

14 Sean Couturier

15 Olle Lycksell

17 Jett Luchanko

18 Rodrigo Abols

21 Scott Laughton

25 Ryan Poehling

27 Noah Cates

39 Matvei Michkov

86 Joel Farabee

90 Anthony Richard

Defensemen

5 Egor Zamula

9 Jamie Drysdale

13 Adam Ginning

41 Hunter McDonald

55 Rasmus Ristolainen

59 Oliver Bonk

Goalies

32 Eetu Makiniemi

82 Ivan Fedotov

Saturday marks the third time in four preseason games that Michkov and Jett Luchanko will play. Other prospects like Hunter McDonald and Oliver Bonk get another game as well.

The Flyers will have Ivan Fedotov in goal to start Saturday’s game.

The Bruins roster for Saturday’s game is as follows:

Forwards

53 Joey Abate

19 Johnny Beecher

38 Patrick Brown

11 Trent Frederic

39 Morgan Geekie

45 Cole Koepke

95 Vinni Lettieri

23 Fabian Lysell

42 Georgii Merkulov

64 Jaxon Nelson

51 Matt Poitras

10 Riley Tufte

Defensemen

57 Drew Bavaro

59 Frederic Brunet

41 Jackson Edward

27 Hampus Lindholm

6 Mason Lohrei

52 Andrew Peeke

58 Billy Sweezey

Goalies

30 Brandon Bussi

70 Joonas Korpisalo

The Bruins roster features more hopefuls than regulars. Boston’s two primary netminders, Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi, will be in goal. Other notable regulars include Hampus Lindholm, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Johnny Beecher, and Matt Poitras.

You can catch Saturday’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ or on the Flyers Radio Network.