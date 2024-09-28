Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Roster Taking Shape as Preseason Hits Halfway Point

The Flyers opened the preseason with a pair of games on the road. On Thursday, the action shifted to Wells Fargo Center, in a 2-0 win over the Islanders that featured a pair of points for Matvei Michkov and a 37-save shutout for Sam Ersson.
Next up, the Flyers welcome the Boston Bruins to Philadelphia, as things pass the midpoint of the preseason schedule. Saturday’s game will be the fourth of seven on the preseason schedule. Game time is at 7 p.m.
The Flyers roster for the game is as follows:
Forwards
- 10 Bobby Brink
- 11 Travis Konecny
- 14 Sean Couturier
- 15 Olle Lycksell
- 17 Jett Luchanko
- 18 Rodrigo Abols
- 21 Scott Laughton
- 25 Ryan Poehling
- 27 Noah Cates
- 39 Matvei Michkov
- 86 Joel Farabee
- 90 Anthony Richard
Defensemen
- 5 Egor Zamula
- 9 Jamie Drysdale
- 13 Adam Ginning
- 41 Hunter McDonald
- 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
- 59 Oliver Bonk
Goalies
- 32 Eetu Makiniemi
- 82 Ivan Fedotov
Saturday marks the third time in four preseason games that Michkov and Jett Luchanko will play. Other prospects like Hunter McDonald and Oliver Bonk get another game as well.
The Flyers will have Ivan Fedotov in goal to start Saturday’s game.
The Bruins roster for Saturday’s game is as follows:
Forwards
- 53 Joey Abate
- 19 Johnny Beecher
- 38 Patrick Brown
- 11 Trent Frederic
- 39 Morgan Geekie
- 45 Cole Koepke
- 95 Vinni Lettieri
- 23 Fabian Lysell
- 42 Georgii Merkulov
- 64 Jaxon Nelson
- 51 Matt Poitras
- 10 Riley Tufte
Defensemen
- 57 Drew Bavaro
- 59 Frederic Brunet
- 41 Jackson Edward
- 27 Hampus Lindholm
- 6 Mason Lohrei
- 52 Andrew Peeke
- 58 Billy Sweezey
Goalies
- 30 Brandon Bussi
- 70 Joonas Korpisalo
The Bruins roster features more hopefuls than regulars. Boston’s two primary netminders, Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi, will be in goal. Other notable regulars include Hampus Lindholm, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, Johnny Beecher, and Matt Poitras.
You can catch Saturday’s game on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ or on the Flyers Radio Network.