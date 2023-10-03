Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson, Konecny Score in Win Over Bruins

Kevin Durso
Twitter
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal with with teammates against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In the first four games of the preseason, the Flyers had played much more veteran-heavy lineups from the oppositions. On Monday night, the roles were reversed, as the Flyers rolled out plenty of veterans.

In the second period, those players took the game over, as the Flyers scored three times in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period, but were unable to score. The Bruins had one chance on the man-advantage and made the most of it.

At 14:50 of the period, Morgan Geekie got inside positioning to the net and took the feed from Charlie Coyle and buried it past Sam Ersson to make it 1-0 Boston.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-4 Flyers.

The Flyers came out to start the second and struck for two quick goals. At 1:10, Cam Atkinson put home a backhander from in front of the net to make it 1-1. Just 58 seconds later, Travis Konecny made a nice play to maintain control and put a shot through the five-hole of Jeremy Swayman to make it 2-1.

With four minutes remaining in the period, the Flyers added to the lead. A point shot by Ronnie Attard was deflected in by Joel Farabee to make it a 3-1 game.

Through two periods, shots were 16-9 Flyers.

The Flyers held the lead through the third period, allowing just five shots to the Bruins, three of them in the final minute of play.

Ersson made 13 saves on 14 shots in the win. Swayman made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.

Morgan Frost had two assists in the game. Sean Couturier also had an assist for his first point of the preseason.

The Flyers close out the preseason on Thursday night as they take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T
Bruins 1 0 0 1
Flyers 0 3 0 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

  • BOS Morgan Geekie (1) PP (Charlie Coyle, Matt Poitras) 14:50

2nd Period

  • PHI Cam Atkinson (1) (Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost) 1:10
  • PHI Travis Konecny (1) (Frost) 2:08
  • PHI Joel Farabee (2) (Ronnie Attard, Sean Couturier) 16:00

3rd Period

  • No Scoring

Game Statistics

Bruins Flyers
Shots 14 24
Power Play 1/3 0/4
Hits 12 18
Faceoff % 50% 50%
Giveaways 3 10
Takeaways 8 4
Blocked Shots 17 11
Penalty Minutes 8 6
Topics  
Flyers Writer: Kevin Durso
Twitter

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Kevin Durso

Twitter
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Closing in on Decisions

Author image Kevin Durso  •  10h
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #192 – Play The Kids
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 1 2023
Flyers
New Jersey Devils center Erik Haula (56) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Wells Fargo Center.
Flyers Postgame Report: Devils Down Flyers in OT
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers New Jersey Devils
Flyers vs. Devils Preseason Preview: Coming Back Home
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023
Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of Philadelphia Flyers skates against Erik Haula #56 of New Jersey Devils of the New Jersey Devils at a preseason game at the Prudential Center on September 25, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Flyers: Observations Halfway Through the Preseason
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 30 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (44) hugs goaltender Cal Petersen (40) after defeating the Boston Bruins in a shoot out at TD Garden.
Flyers Postgame Report: Brink Sets Tone in Shootout Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 29 2023
Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins 9-29-2023
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Last One on the Road
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 29 2023