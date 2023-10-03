Flyers Postgame Report: Atkinson, Konecny Score in Win Over Bruins

In the first four games of the preseason, the Flyers had played much more veteran-heavy lineups from the oppositions. On Monday night, the roles were reversed, as the Flyers rolled out plenty of veterans.
In the second period, those players took the game over, as the Flyers scored three times in a 3-1 win over the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center.
The Flyers had three power-play opportunities in the first period, but were unable to score. The Bruins had one chance on the man-advantage and made the most of it.
At 14:50 of the period, Morgan Geekie got inside positioning to the net and took the feed from Charlie Coyle and buried it past Sam Ersson to make it 1-0 Boston.
Through 20 minutes, shots were 7-4 Flyers.
The Flyers came out to start the second and struck for two quick goals. At 1:10, Cam Atkinson put home a backhander from in front of the net to make it 1-1. Just 58 seconds later, Travis Konecny made a nice play to maintain control and put a shot through the five-hole of Jeremy Swayman to make it 2-1.
With four minutes remaining in the period, the Flyers added to the lead. A point shot by Ronnie Attard was deflected in by Joel Farabee to make it a 3-1 game.
Through two periods, shots were 16-9 Flyers.
The Flyers held the lead through the third period, allowing just five shots to the Bruins, three of them in the final minute of play.
Ersson made 13 saves on 14 shots in the win. Swayman made 21 saves on 24 shots in the loss.
Morgan Frost had two assists in the game. Sean Couturier also had an assist for his first point of the preseason.
The Flyers close out the preseason on Thursday night as they take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.