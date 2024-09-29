Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Scores Twice in OT Win

It’s Matvei Michkov‘s world. We’re all just living in it.

The rookie sensation had a sensational game on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center. For the second straight game, he got on the scoresheet with a goal. In this game, he also topped that with the game-winning goal in overtime, as the Flyers downed the Boston Bruins, 3-2.

The Bruins controlled play for most of the first period, and Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov was the star making 11 saves in the opening period.

But the Flyers poor puck management finally caught up to them at 12:59 of the period. A point shot by Hampus Lindholm deflected off Jamie Drysdale and beat Fedotov to make it 1-0 Boston.

At 16:11, the Flyers displayed the kind of attention they will pay to anything involving Michkov. Billy Sweezey started jousting with Michkov in the corner. Michkov stood his ground, but eventually skated away as Sean Couturier came to his aid and dropped the gloves.

Just 14 seconds after the fight, the Flyers scored to tie the game. Olle Lycksell set up Rasmus Ristolainen for a shot from the right circle to even things at one.

Through 20 minutes, shots were 12-10 Boston.

The Flyers had an early power play in the second, but a turnover by Joel Farabee allowed the Bruins to retake the lead. Matt Poitras went in on a breakaway and beat Fedotov high to make it 2-1 Boston at 2:40.

The Flyers got another power play moments later and cashed in to tie the game. Lycksell picked up another assist, finding Michkov on the doorstep for his second goal of the preseason at 4:14.

Through two periods, shots were 28-22 Flyers.

After a scoreless third period forced overtime, Michkov got his chance on a two-on-one with just over a minute remaining in overtime. Michkov used Travis Konecny as a decoy, looking pass before firing a shot past Joonas Korpisalo for the game-winning goal at 3:52.

Michkov had a two-point game for the third time this preseason. Lycksell and Konecny each had a pair of assists in the win.

Fedotov finished with 25 saves on 27 shots in the win. Korpisalo had 37 saves on 40 shots in the overtime loss.

The Flyers are off on Sunday before returning to the ice for another preseason game on Monday night against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 OT T Bruins 1 1 0 0 2 Flyers 1 1 0 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period

BOS Hampus Lindholm (1) (Andrew Peeke) 12:59

PHI Rasmus Ristolainen (1) (Olle Lycksell, Ryan Poehling) 16:25

2nd Period

BOS Matt Poitras (1) SH (Trent Frederic) 2:40

PHI Matvei Michkov (2) PP (Lycksell, Travis Konecny) 4:14

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

PHI Michkov (3) (Konecny) 3:52

Game Statistics