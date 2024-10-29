Flyers

Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Shipping Up

The Flyers are now in the middle of a stretch where four of five games will be played on home ice. Tuesday night’s game is the outlier.

The Flyers take a trip to Boston to face the Bruins, having split the first two of those five games with a win and loss this weekend. The most recent loss on Sunday dropped the Flyers to 2-6-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Bruins are looking to figure some things out themselves after a 4-4-1 start through nine games.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P
Travis Konecny 9 5 5 10 David Pastrnak 9 6 2 8
Matvei Michkov 9 4 5 9 Cole Koepke 9 3 4 7
Sean Couturier 9 3 3 6 Mark Kastelic 9 3 3 6
Owen Tippett 9 1 5 6 John Beecher 9 2 4 6
Travis Sanheim 9 3 2 5 Brad Marchand 9 1 5 6

Flyers Bruins Players to Watch

Travis Konecny added another goal on Sunday after a five-point game on Saturday, taking over the team lead in points with 10 through nine games. Konecny has goals in three straight games.

David Pastrnak had two points in Boston’s last game against Toronto, a goal and an assist. He has goals in back-to-back games entering Tuesday after scoring in four of the first five games this season.

Flyers Bruins Goalie Matchup

Sam Ersson gets the start for the Flyers. Ersson picked up the win in Saturday’s game against the Wild despite allowing five goals on 26 shots. The win snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Ersson.

Joonas Korpisalo gets the start for the Bruins. Korpisalo makes his first start since Oct.16, when he allowed three goals on 25 shots in a win over the Avalanche. This is just his third start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Aleksei Kolosov (healthy)

Bruins Lines

Bruins Scratches: Max Jones (healthy), Parker Wotherspoon (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: Bobby Brink draws back into the lineup for Nick Deslauriers. Egor Zamula remains a healthy scratch. No other lineup changes are expected.
  • Bruins: No new additions to the Bruins lineup, but there was some lineup shuffling. Justin Brazeau is expected to play on the second line and Matthew Poitras could make the shift to center on the third line.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (23.5% – 11th), Bruins (15.8% – 23rd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (85.7% – 7th), Bruins (79.1% – 14th)
  • Recent History vs. Bruins 
    • March 23, 2024 – Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (at PHI)
    • March 16, 2024 – Bruins 6, Flyers 5 (at BOS)
    • Jan. 27, 2024 – Bruins 6, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins
    • Tyson Foerster: 3 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P
    • Owen Tippett: 7 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
    • Travis Konecny: 28 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P
    • Sam Ersson: 3 GP, 1-1-0, 4.27 GAA, .830 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Sean Couturier needs one assist to pass John LeClair (309) for 13th all-time in franchise history.
    • Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Topics  
