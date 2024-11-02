Flyers vs. Bruins Preview: Repeat Performance

The Flyers have won back-to-back games after their victory on Thursday against the Blues. Before that, they shut out the Boston Bruins on the road for their first regulation win in Boston since 2011.

Now the series returns to Philadelphia, where the Flyers are looking for a repeat performance to extend their winning streak to three games.

Game time is 1 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Boston Bruins GP G A P Travis Konecny 11 5 5 10 David Pastrnak 11 6 4 10 Matvei Michkov 11 4 5 9 Cole Koepke 11 3 4 7 Sean Couturier 11 3 3 6 Mark Kastelic 11 3 4 7 Joel Farabee 11 2 4 6 Brad Marchand 11 2 5 7 Owen Tippett 11 1 5 6 John Beecher 11 2 4 6

Tyson Foerster got back on the board with the first goal of the game on Tuesday, which proved to be the game-winner. In four career games against the Bruins, Foerster has four goals.

David Pastrnak had two assists in the Bruins last game on Thursday after being held off the board in Tuesday’s game against the Flyers. It was a rare occurrence for Pastrnak, who has 26 goals and 43 points in 32 career games against the Flyers.

Sam Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Ersson earned another win on Thursday, making 20 saves on 21 shots against the Blues. He stopped all 23 shots in the shutout win over the Bruins.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Swayman exited after allowing six goals on 22 shots in Thursday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Swayman has allowed three goals or more in five of his last six starts, with a 1-4-1 record in that time.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Scratches: Cam York (injury), Nick Deslauriers (healthy), Egor Zamula (healthy), Ivan Fedotov (healthy)

Bruins Scratches: Parker Wotherspoon (healthy), Morgan Geekie (healthy)

Lineup Notes

Flyers: Nick Seeler and Travis Sanheim both had maintenance days on Friday, but are expected to play Saturday. No other changes are expected for the Flyers.

Bruins: No changes are expected to the Bruins lineup.

Game Notes

Power Play: Flyers (20.5% – 14th), Bruins (14.9% – 25th)

Flyers (20.5% – 14th), Bruins (14.9% – 25th) Penalty Kill: Flyers (87.8% – 5th), Bruins (76.0% – 20th)

Flyers (87.8% – 5th), Bruins (76.0% – 20th) Recent History vs. Bruins Oct. 29, 2024 – Flyers 2, Bruins 0 (at BOS)

Flyers Leaders vs. Bruins Tyson Foerster: 4 GP, 4 G, 1 A, 5 P Owen Tippett: 8 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P Travis Konecny: 29 GP, 8 G, 8 A, 16 P Sam Ersson: 4 GP, 2-1-0, 2.78 GAA, .889 SV%

Milestone Watch Sean Couturier needs one assist to pass John LeClair (309) for 13th all-time in franchise history. Scott Laughton needs three goals to reach 100 for his career.



Where to Watch