Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Helps Flyers Blank Bruins

The last game Sam Ersson started with Saturday afternoon’s win against Minnesota, certainly a wild one for a goal. Ersson finished with 21 saves on 26 shots that day, marking the fourth straight start that he had allowed three goals or more.

On Tuesday night, Ersson erased all of that by delivering an outstanding performance. The netminder stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Flyers secured a 2-0 win over the Boston Bruins.

The Flyers had to kill off an extended 5-on-3 just over five minutes into the game. Ersson was sharp, stopping all 11 shots faced in the opening period.

Joonas Korpisalo came up with a couple of great saves of his own at the other end of the ice, stopping all seven shots faced from the Flyers.

The Flyers got the lead at 5:32 of the second. Tyson Foerster missed on a scoring chance just seconds earlier, but got another chance from the slot and buried it for his second goal of the season. Emil Andrae got the primary assist for his first NHL point.

Both teams had power play chances in the period and could not score. Through two periods, shots were 21-13 Boston.

Shots were at a premium in a tight-checking third period. The Flyers limited the Bruins to just three shots on goal in the final 20 minutes, while managing just five entering the final minute.

Joel Farabee put the game away with the sixth shot of the period, finishing off a neutral-zone steal with an empty-net goal.

Ersson finished with 23 saves in the shutout win. Korpisalo made 17 saves on 18 shots in the loss.

The win was the Flyers first in regulation in Boston since Oct. 6, 2011, the season-opener on the 2011-12 season.

The Flyers are back on the ice on Thursday night to take on the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m.

Box Score

1 2 3 T Flyers 0 1 1 2 Bruins 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

PHI Tyson Foerster (2) (Emil Andrae, Morgan Frost) 5:32

3rd Period

PHI Joel Farabee (2) EN (Unassisted) 19:36

Game Statistics