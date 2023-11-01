Flyers

Flyers vs. Sabres Preview: Find the Finish

In the last week or so, the Flyers have played several teams that are anticipated to challenge for a Stanley Cup this season. The last three against Dallas, Vegas, and Carolina all resulted in one-goal defeats. Monday’s game against Carolina in particular was the result of not finishing on opportunities generated in the third period.

As the Flyers close out a four-game homestand, they do so having lost four of the last five games. A home-and-home against the Buffalo Sabres is next on the schedule as the team looks to finish one of these results in their favor.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P
Travis Konecny 9 8 3 11 Jeff Skinner 9 5 4 9
Cam Atkinson 9 5 3 8 Rasmus Dahlin 9 2 7 9
Sean Couturier 9 2 6 8 Dylan Cozens 9 3 4 7
Travis Sanheim 9 1 7 8 Casey Mittelstadt 9 2 5 7
Joel Farabee 9 4 2 6 Tage Thompson 9 4 2 6

Flyers Sabres Players to Watch

Bobby Brink has certainly had his share of opportunities in recent games and started to turn that into production. Look for him to try to be a part of creating more offense for the Flyers as he continues to try to establish a more permanent place on the roster.

Jeff Skinner is off to a strong start on the season with five goals and nine points in nine games. He’s also had great success against the Flyers in his career, scoring 18 goals and 36 points in 49 games.

Flyers Sabres Goalie Matchup

Carter Hart will get the start for the Flyers. Hart made 29 saves on 32 shots in the loss on Monday against Carolina. Despite losses in two of his last three starts, Hart has made 81 saves on 89 shots in that time.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres. Luukkonen is coming off a shutout win over Colorado, making 23 saves. This would be his fourth start of the season.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Lines

Flyers Scratches: Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Marc Staal (injury), Ryan Poehling (healthy), Victor Mete (healthy)

Sabres Lines

Sabres Scratches: Zach Benson (injury), Eric Comrie (injury), Jack Quinn (injury), Connor Clifton (suspended), Victor Olofsson (healthy)

Lineup Notes

  • Flyers: There are no changes to the Flyers lineup for Wednesday’s game. Felix Sandstrom was sent to the Phantoms on a conditioning assignment on Tuesday. He can remain there for 14 days.
  • Sabres: Devon Levi returns for the Sabres in a backup role. Brandon Biro was recalled on Tuesday and will be added on the top line. Zach Benson is out week-to-week with an injury, while Connor Clifton serves the second of a two-game suspension.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (12.5% – 25th), Sabres (10.7% – 29th)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (76.0% – 18th), Sabres (89.2% – 6th)
  • Recent History vs. Sabres
    • April 1, 2023: Sabres 6, Flyers 3 (at PHI)
    • March 17, 2023: Flyers 5, Sabres 2 (at PHI)
    • Jan. 9, 2023: Flyers 4, Sabres 0 (at BUF)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
    • Sean Couturier: 29 GP, 7 G, 17 A, 24 P
    • Cam Atkinson: 20 GP, 8 G, 9 A, 17 P
    • Travis Konecny: 22 GP, 6 G, 11 A, 17 P
    • Travis Sanheim: 21 GP, 2 G, 11 A, 13 P
    • Carter Hart: 8 GP, 4-2-0, 2.62 GAA, .914 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Nick Deslauriers needs two assists to reach 100 for his career.

Where to Watch

  • TV: TNT
  • Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
